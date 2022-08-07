[PICS] Beluga whale lost in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it
- A beluga whale has shown up in France's River Seine, oceans away from its natural habitat in Arctic waters
- UK correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest on the strategies to try and save the whale
A beluga whale has shown up in France's River Seine, oceans away from its natural habitat in Arctic waters.
Scientists are trying to come up with strategies to save the animal, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.
Grey says the whale was first spotted on Tuesday and is now about 70 kilometres north of Paris.
As the beluga whale is white, it really shows up in the river Seine. It has obviously got lost... but the problem is the scientists believe it is malnourished.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
There are all sorts of questions now about how to try and escort this whale out to sea or try and encourage it to go out and make the 160 kilometre return back into the English Channel and up to the Arctic.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Grey says various tactics have been tried to get the whale to eat, to no avail.
The latest strategy is a vitamin cocktail.
They've thrown frozen herring beside it, live trout for the four-metre whale to eat, but apparently the animal just swum past both and didn't accept either... It's now looking quite emaciated and some scientists believe it may actually have trouble eating.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Rescuers hope that the cocktail of high-energy vitamins will help the whale regain its appetite and the energy needed to turn around and go out to sea... Fingers crossed this strategy might be a bit better.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
