How you can help raise guide dogs to help differently abled people

7 August 2022 1:14 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
The South African Guide-Dogs Association
guide dogs
Puppy raising programme
Service dogs

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the Head of Kennels, Puppy Raising and Puppy Centre at the South African Guide-Dogs Association,  Leigh De Beaufort about the puppy raisers' programme in Gauteng. 

The South African Guide-Dogs Association is looking for puppy raisers to help raise and train pups to eventually be service animals for differently abled people and children on the autism spectrum.

The Puppy Raising programme will see handlers over 18 take a pup into their care for 16 to 18 months.

This exposes them to different environments, people and situations so that these puppies are ready to tackle various elements of everyday life as service dogs.

Handlers will not only be raising them in a caring home but will also be attending classes that will help them train the pups alongside the puppy raising department who are able to assist when needed.

Once the raising period is complete, the puppies will be given back to the association which will train them for a further 12 weeks and thereafter placed and matched with the appropriate person who they'll spend the rest of their lives with.

"Once [the matching period is done], the dog is, then, moved on to the client and will continue life with that client, literally changing their lives giving them independence and freedom to move in the world as we take for granted, that they can actually get out to the world and experience the world."

Leigh De Beaufort, head of Kennels, Puppy Raising and Puppy centre - South African Guide-Dogs Association

The SA Guide-Dogs Association breeds 80 to 100 Labrador pups a year and are looking for an excess in willing handlers so that as soon as a pup is born, they're ready to be matched with the appropriate family.

Families are required to go everywhere the handler goes to expose them to many types of situations.

Those worried about expenses need not worry too much because the programme provides the pup with food and the necessary medical expenses including vaccinations.

Find out more about the SA Guide-Dogs Association here.

Listen to full interview below.




