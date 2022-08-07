Mopane worms: SA has all ingredients to lead global edible insects movement





The value that mopane worms provide to the livelihoods and traders of these edible insects is often overlooked, particularly regarding what they bring to the economy.

However, with the global edible insect trade growing in mainstream markets, the value that the trade and harvesting of mopane worms creates for people in Southern Africa has never been more important.

It's estimated that this trade can bring in $40 million (around R660 billion) annually depending on the quality of the harvesting season.

Nelson Mandela University in Conservation Management's Dr James Sekonya has done extensive research and work around this.

He says that trade and harvesting have been largely overlooked in the past because of historical links to household production and consumption, as well as being linked to ideas around poverty and backwardness despite the value mopane worms bring to the economy.

However, the value of the trade, and the edible insect trade as a whole, is rising in the global market due to the sustainable protein alternative that has a much smaller negative impact on the environment as opposed to the production and consumption of red meat.

Though Sekonya says that South Africa may be lagging in terms of the farming and commercialisation of edible insects broadly, the country has the advantage of having a wide diversity of accessible species.

South Africa also has a good understanding of sustainable harvesting practices and customary forms of regulations regarding the usage and access to resources.

According to Sekonya, this means that we have all the right ingredients to take over the competitive global movement of edible insects.

We don't have to reinvent the wheel and we don't have to chuck out everything that we know and adopt the commercially driven practices. We have all the ingredients to develop sustainable livelihoods around edible insects holistically... we've got all the ingredients to be the world leader as a region. Dr James Sekonya, Conservation Management - Nelson Mandela University

