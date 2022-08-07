How you can start the process of healing childhood trauma as an adult - expert
Healing from trauma that we've experienced in our lives is never an easy thing to go through but is one of the most important things we need to tackle if we truly desire to heal.
Trauma can be described as an emotional response to a terrible event like an accident, crime or natural disaster.
This is largely an individual experience as trauma impacts everyone differently. Immediately after the event, shock and denial are typical, however, longer-term reactions include flashbacks, unpredictable emotions and even physical symptoms like headaches or nausea.
These individuated experiences then affect the ways in which we create meaning out of the trauma, how this is processed, how we live it and inevitably how we learn to heal from it.
Meanings derived from trauma have what clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane calls attributional biases that operate on three levels:
-
It's internal: what this experience says about me;
-
It's pervasive: these experiences affect all aspects that make up who we are;
-
It's enduring: even though the experience has passed, the experience says something about us enduringly.
This trauma has to be dealt with as soon as we can because the suppression of the experience does not mean it will go away. Instead the trauma lies dormant, waiting to pounce at any given instance that may trigger it.
These triggers happen in the now but come from inciting experience which reminds us that we need still need to heal from it.
The sooner these triggers and the traumatic experience are dealt with, the better the journey to the other side will, ultimately, not only for us but also for the people around us too, says Jiyane.
When you find that there's a pattern of things that keep you up that's, again, different calls to your attention. As sometimes they say, 'life speaks to us at a whisper, until it sometimes may need to slam us against the wall before we listen'.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
If it affects you this deeply in the present, and so disproportionately to the experience in the present, it tells you it is rooted... hat you really want to do is is to uproot that because we're not talking, here, about a cure... but we are talking about healing. The word 'healing' is about coming into the wholeness which has been disrupted by this experience.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
Listen to the full interview below.
