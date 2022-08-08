Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
CAPE TOWN - Veteran cyclist Daryl Impey picked up his first Commonwealth Games medal for Team SA when he finished second in the men's 160km road race.
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.
Impey was full of praise for his Team SA teammates, particularly Morne van Niekerk, who was in the lead group for large portions of the race. Van Niekerk finished 12th, with Callum Ormiston finishing in 37th. Gustav Basson started the race but exited 144km into the race, along with pre-race favourite, Mark Cavendish.
"What a hard race today! Big thanks to the team today, the boys did an amazing job covering moves at the start and then @Morras15 turned himself inside out to gave me the chance to go for the win. A huge thanks for all the messages, my first commonwealth games medal, just in time!" Impey said on Twitter.
SILVER🥈! #TeamSA #B2022— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 7, 2022
A job well done by @darylimpey with his bicycle today. Another podium finish for Mzansi!
Great job, Morne van Niekerk, Callum Ormiston & Gustav Basson👏👏👏👏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/zcR9fvNxkm
What a hard race today! Big thanks to the team today, the boys did an amazing job covering moves at the start and then @Morras15 turned himself inside out to gave me the chance to go for the win.A huge thanks for all the messages,my first commonwealth games medal,just in time!😂 pic.twitter.com/RQ1IWvglez— Daryl Impey (@darylimpey) August 7, 2022
Impey's silver medal takes Team SA's medal tally to 27 - seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.
Team South Africa are currently ninth in the medal standings.
This article first appeared on EWN : Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
Source : @TeamSA2024/Twitter
More from Sport
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.Read More
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals
Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.Read More
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More