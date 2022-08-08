'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hailed his team's discipline in their 26-10 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.
The world champions overwhelmed the All Blacks with intensity from the start and Kolisi thinks that was the key to their win.
The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.
"I think we had good discipline and we stuck to what we wanted to do," Kolisi said.
The results also consigned the New Zealanders to their third consecutive defeat for the first time in 24 years and their fifth in the last six matches they’ve played.
The Boks were intent on setting a positive tone from the start and flew into tackles from the first whistle. There was a worry as scrumhalf Faf De Klerk came off second best in the first minute when he collided with winger Caleb Clarke and suffered a nasty-looking injury that ruled him out of the rest of the match.
Kolisi’s men kept their tactics despite losing a vital cog in the team, with replacement number 9, Jaden Hendrikse, proving to be a capable deputy in just his fourth Test appearance.
"We stuck to our plan and the biggest thing was making sure we get to the contestable kicks. If they get the ball, we know they have so many game breakers in the team, we had to be disciplined enough to close their opportunities," the captain said.
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber echoed Kolisi’s sentiments and was pleased with the way they carried out their objectives.
"All we could do is pitch up with intensity and try and be accurate with what we planned. I thought we did that well and that’s the summary of the game – we had good intensity and I thought we executed our plan," Nienaber said.
The two sides head to Johannesburg for the second Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park and Kolisi and his charges refuse to get carried away by their win.
"We know the job is not done yet. We’ve still got five more games to go and the next important part is next week," Kolisi said.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
Source : @Springboks/Twitter
More from Sport
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.Read More
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals
Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.Read More
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More