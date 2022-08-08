Americans "playing catch up" with Russia, says expert on Blinken's visit





-U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting South Africa as part of a three-day African tour

-The visit forms part of the US's new political and economic strategy for Africa

-Some view it as the US attempting to counter Russia's support in Africa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 26 January 2022. Picture: Brendan Smialowski/POOL/AFP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived on South African shores for the start of a three-day African tour, aimed at bolstering economic partnerships with the US.

On Monday, Blinken is expected to announce the US's strategy for sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Pretoria, in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the Ukraine-Russian war on consumers.

But political observers view the visit as the US's attempt to counter Russian influence in Africa. As a member of BRICS, South Africa has taken a neutral opposition to Russia and has yet to publicly criticise the government.

Blinken is also expected to visit Congo and Rwanda.

Africa Melane spoke to Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert to talk about the political implications of Blinken's African visit.

The American government will argue the visit has nothing to do with Russia but the reality is the Russians have been all over Africa. To some degree, the Americans have to play some catch-up. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Blinken's visit is part of the US's new Africa strategy, which will see the country pivot away from militarisation towards engagement with democratic nations on economic investment.

What you will see is an effort to redefine American policy for the continent and refocus it on things America does better than it's rivals. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Blinken's visit comes ahead of the US-Africa Summit in December, which will gather various African heads of state in Washington for a series of engagements with the American business community, the non-governmental organisations sector and academia.

The US is bringing considerable money and intellectual power to make the American effort more deeper. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

African-American trade is not enormous and crucial in all of this has been the effect of the African Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa), US legislation that created a window for duty-free entry into American of African products.

Not as much as what could have been has been done in Africa. South Africa has done rather well with motor vehicles and vehicle parts. Most of the trade has been petroleum and other commodities but for SA, a lot of it has been finished products. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

