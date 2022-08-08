'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'
-Minister Ebrahim Patel said the decision to suspend chicken tariffs was necessary to ease the consumer burden
-Patel said COIVD-19 and the Ukraine war has had a bad impact on food inflation
-He said government's approach was based on balancing several policy objectives
_
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has defended his decision to suspend duties on chicken imports, to help offset the burden of inflation on consumers.
Patel is facing criticism from the local chicken manufacturing industry, which believes the move will put local jobs at risk and lead to an increase in dumped chicken products.
Last week, the government suspended anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from Brazil, Spain, Poland, Ireland and Denmark for 12 months.
The decision was based on the soaring cost of basic food globally and the detrimental impact this has on the poor.
The department was concerned that anti-dumping duties had made chicken become an unaffordable protein for many.
In conversation with Bongani Bingwa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel said the government's position was informed by creating a balance between "multiple policy objectives".
The COVID-19 pandemic created a massive disruption in global supply chains and the conflict in Ukraine aggravated this. We've seen food inflation spiking and the June figures show food prices went up by 8.6%.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
Under those circumstances, we need to ensure our trade policies reaches that key spot, where we're able to carefully balance those multiple objectives. So we still have in place duties on poultry that's imported and we will vigorously enforce those.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
But Patel said the suspension of the anti-dumping duty imposed on Brazil six months ago was carefully considered. The department said the anti-dumping duty was warranted, but the implementation date would therefore be suspended.
We want to get to a point where food price increases are less sharp and damaging, before we implement the anti-dumping duty.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
The SA Meat Importers & Exporters Association has welcomed the decision, saying this would reduce the pressure of inflation on consumers.
But the local chicken industry said it feels betrayed by the decision adding that the department was going against its own policies.
The importers will be happy with any relaxation of policy and the local industry will argue that it should be implemented. And government's role is to find something appropriate to our circumstances.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
We have in place quite a significant trade protection for the poultry industry. This is one further step and in this case, we took the view we needed to postpone [the] implementation of a permanent set of anti-dumping duties.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
To listen to the interview, scroll up.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121749164_woman-eating-grilled-chicken.html?vti=nyxei3wr5a4fao2aqk-1-58
More from Local
Masterclass tips on decluttering your household
Uveka Rangappa speaks to a professional organizer at So Sorted, Kirsten Jensen, about decluttering on the Masterclass feature.Read More
Well would you look at that... ‘Women are better drivers than men’ - data
Data from tracking and vehicle recovery firm Netstar suggests the women are, in fact, better drivers than men.Read More
'Lack of intervention gave rise to illegal mining': Parly
Mandy Wiener spoke to Sahlule Luzipho, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources on the oversight visits to Gauteng illegal mining hotspots.Read More
DNA results delay Krugersdorp gang rape case
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the latest on the Krugersdorp rape case.Read More
‘Wage raises expected to be lower than inflation over next 12 months’
Thabo Mdluli spoke to René Richter, the managing director of Old Mutual Group's reward management platform Remchannel, about salary and wage trends.Read More
Delft schoolboy sold packet of popcorn containing 'Tik'
The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School discovered the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'
Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.Read More
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier
The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.Read More