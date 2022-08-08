'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
World Lion Day: The threats to South Africa's wild lion population
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marnus Roodbol, who is the Lion Project Coordinator from our Carnivore Conservation Programme
Today at 16:20
Women outperform men in SA's worst Commonwealth games
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 16:40
Talker: Have you ever discovered music from watching a film or a series? What's the best thing you've found thanks to a soundtrack?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Two Pot Retirement Fund on the way
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Eskom has proposed that households pay a far greater portion of their bills in the form of fixed charges related to the supply of electricity
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Leshoto Thooe, Pricing specialist from Eskom
Today at 17:20
Kenya elections 2022: Raila Odinga and William Ruto in tight race for president
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zindzi Kibiku, Journalist
Today at 17:40
The most awe-inspiring and exuberant birds are facing extinction first
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Emma Hughes, lead researcherat the University of Sheffield
Today at 18:09
Nedbank records strong interim financial results, with its dividend back above the 2019 pre-pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The way medical schemes have considered contribution increases have changed in the past year, its now a balancing act of inflation and affordability.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paresh Prema - Health Branch Head at Alexforbes
Today at 18:48
IGUA-SA claims that Sasol Gas's 96% gas price increase will be "damaging" to its industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Human - IGUA-SA executive officer
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The most hated man on the Internet, a three-part Netflix docuseries is why we need to get rid of passwords
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African startup that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benji Meltzer - co-founder of Aerobotics
8 August 2022 8:59 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Inflation
Consumers
chicken tariffs
chicken imports

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel about the suspension of chicken import tariffs.

-Minister Ebrahim Patel said the decision to suspend chicken tariffs was necessary to ease the consumer burden

-Patel said COIVD-19 and the Ukraine war has had a bad impact on food inflation

-He said government's approach was based on balancing several policy objectives

_

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has defended his decision to suspend duties on chicken imports, to help offset the burden of inflation on consumers.

Patel is facing criticism from the local chicken manufacturing industry, which believes the move will put local jobs at risk and lead to an increase in dumped chicken products.

Last week, the government suspended anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from Brazil, Spain, Poland, Ireland and Denmark for 12 months.

The decision was based on the soaring cost of basic food globally and the detrimental impact this has on the poor.

The department was concerned that anti-dumping duties had made chicken become an unaffordable protein for many.

In conversation with Bongani Bingwa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel said the government's position was informed by creating a balance between "multiple policy objectives".

The COVID-19 pandemic created a massive disruption in global supply chains and the conflict in Ukraine aggravated this. We've seen food inflation spiking and the June figures show food prices went up by 8.6%.

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Under those circumstances, we need to ensure our trade policies reaches that key spot, where we're able to carefully balance those multiple objectives. So we still have in place duties on poultry that's imported and we will vigorously enforce those.

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

But Patel said the suspension of the anti-dumping duty imposed on Brazil six months ago was carefully considered. The department said the anti-dumping duty was warranted, but the implementation date would therefore be suspended.

We want to get to a point where food price increases are less sharp and damaging, before we implement the anti-dumping duty.

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

The SA Meat Importers & Exporters Association has welcomed the decision, saying this would reduce the pressure of inflation on consumers.

But the local chicken industry said it feels betrayed by the decision adding that the department was going against its own policies.

The importers will be happy with any relaxation of policy and the local industry will argue that it should be implemented. And government's role is to find something appropriate to our circumstances.

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

We have in place quite a significant trade protection for the poultry industry. This is one further step and in this case, we took the view we needed to postpone [the] implementation of a permanent set of anti-dumping duties.

Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

To listen to the interview, scroll up.




