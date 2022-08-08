'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'





Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has defended his decision to suspend duties on chicken imports, to help offset the burden of inflation on consumers.

Patel is facing criticism from the local chicken manufacturing industry, which believes the move will put local jobs at risk and lead to an increase in dumped chicken products.

Last week, the government suspended anti-dumping duties on chicken imported from Brazil, Spain, Poland, Ireland and Denmark for 12 months.

The decision was based on the soaring cost of basic food globally and the detrimental impact this has on the poor.

The department was concerned that anti-dumping duties had made chicken become an unaffordable protein for many.

In conversation with Bongani Bingwa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel said the government's position was informed by creating a balance between "multiple policy objectives".

The COVID-19 pandemic created a massive disruption in global supply chains and the conflict in Ukraine aggravated this. We've seen food inflation spiking and the June figures show food prices went up by 8.6%. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Under those circumstances, we need to ensure our trade policies reaches that key spot, where we're able to carefully balance those multiple objectives. So we still have in place duties on poultry that's imported and we will vigorously enforce those. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

But Patel said the suspension of the anti-dumping duty imposed on Brazil six months ago was carefully considered. The department said the anti-dumping duty was warranted, but the implementation date would therefore be suspended.

We want to get to a point where food price increases are less sharp and damaging, before we implement the anti-dumping duty. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

The SA Meat Importers & Exporters Association has welcomed the decision, saying this would reduce the pressure of inflation on consumers.

But the local chicken industry said it feels betrayed by the decision adding that the department was going against its own policies.

The importers will be happy with any relaxation of policy and the local industry will argue that it should be implemented. And government's role is to find something appropriate to our circumstances. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

We have in place quite a significant trade protection for the poultry industry. This is one further step and in this case, we took the view we needed to postpone [the] implementation of a permanent set of anti-dumping duties. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

