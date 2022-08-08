How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg: The revitalisation of the Rand Club
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alicia Thompson
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
How South African government should use abandoned mines as energy producers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David van Wyk - Economist and Researcher at Bench Marks Foundation
Today at 16:20
Women’s Heritage Monument in Lillian Ngoyi neglected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kingsol Chabalala MPL DA Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Today at 16:50
About 60% of applicants for the R350 Social Relief Distress Grant are young people
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Donaldson - Research Associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town
Today at 17:10
ANC KZN names Dube-Ncube as premier elect
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fikile Masiko - KZN ANC Women’s League Co-Ordinator
Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President
Today at 17:20
SACCA expressing great anger over the Mango license suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SA citrus stuck in containers at European ports as South Africa and the European Union continue to dispute over import rules
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Joubert - The Citrus Growers’ Association’s (CGA) special envoy for market access
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The Airline Association of Southern Africa has called for a sustainability strategy for aviation in order to offset its carbon footprint
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ian Cruickshank - Environmental and wildlife specialist for the Aviation Association of Southern Africa (AASA).
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention--and How to Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Actress Fiona Ramsay
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fiona Ramsay, actress - South African Actress
How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men

8 August 2022 9:20 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Gender pay gap
Sanlam Individual Life
Income protection insurance

Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the gender pay gap has resulted in more women being underinsured compared to men.

A survey conducted by Sanlam Individual Life has shown that more women think of their income as their greatest asset but have less income protection compared to men.

More than a third of women cited their income as their greatest asset.

Product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers argued that this was also due to the gender pay gap where women statistically earn, on average, less than men and the unequal pay gap where women earn less than men with jobs of equal rank and value.

This has led to income protection insurance being seen as more of a luxury than an essential because of women's inability to afford insurance due to having less disposable income than men.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has highlighted the need to have income protection insurance with many losing their jobs due to companies downsizing or shutting down operations completely.

Bongers said that Sanlam has responded to this need because of its consideration that different people have different levels of affordability and, thus, different price point levels.

We designed a range specifically with this in mind. We call it our classic range which caters for people who are more price-sensitive, yet they still want quality cover and proper cover... If you're considering income protection, it's good to speak to your financial planner and ask them about more affordable options.

Karen Bongers, product actuary - Sanlam Individual Life.

Listen to the full interview above.




8 August 2022 9:20 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Gender pay gap
Sanlam Individual Life
Income protection insurance

