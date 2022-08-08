Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission





-Professor Barney Pityana has been appointed as the new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson

-Pityana was brought on board to undo years of damage to the public organisation

-Pityana and his team are now effecting the Special Investigating Unit's report on the commission

Prof Barney Pityana. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

There's a new sheriff in town.

Lawyer and activist Prof Barney Pityana will now step into the role of new National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson, to clean up years of damage to the organisation.

The national lottery has been dogged by grand scale corruption, fraud and money laundering, involving senior members of the commission.

Two months ago, the Special Tribunal ordered that decisions by the NLC to grant funding to five non-profit organisations be reviewed and set aside.

Among these decisions was the allocation of tens of millions of rands for infrastructure projects - which include two Lottery-funded old age homes and a drug rehabilitation centre that had never been completed.

The judge also instructed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to initiate civil proceedings against former commission board chair Alfred Nevhutanda “for the disgorgement of secret profits improperly earned”.

The SIU was ordered to freeze Nevhutanda’s R27 million luxury mansion and the property is now under the care of a curator.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to professor Barney Pityana on how he plans to clean up the beleaguered organisation.

It's [the commission] supposed to be a regulator of the lotteries industry in the country. It's meant to make sure the provision of the lottery is done appropriately and within the law and to ensure the monies that are put into the lottery see the returns. Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson

Secondly, there is supposed to be a distribution of funds from the national lottery to promote good causes. This is to contribute to the wellbeing and progress of communities. Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson

While Pityana officially comes on board in September, his team have already swung into action by implementing the findings of the SIU report.

There is also a search for a new commissioner to replace Thabang Mampane, whose term comes to an end in September.

The commissioner is the chief executive officer and so much of the efficiencies and ethics of the lottery is in that person's hands. The board oversees the work of the commission but doesn't manage the commission. Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson

Pityana said he was concerned about the moral decay in South Africa, which he feels has moved away from the vision of the apartheid struggle and the Constitution.

When I was asked to come clean up here, I could not say no. I was part of the first lottery in 1998, so I have a passion for this. It's intended to really enable public resources to go a little further and meet the needs of the people. For this to work, we have to be trustworthy and be trusted by the people on whom the lottery depends. Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson

