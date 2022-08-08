Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission
-Professor Barney Pityana has been appointed as the new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson
-Pityana was brought on board to undo years of damage to the public organisation
-Pityana and his team are now effecting the Special Investigating Unit's report on the commission
There's a new sheriff in town.
Lawyer and activist Prof Barney Pityana will now step into the role of new National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson, to clean up years of damage to the organisation.
The national lottery has been dogged by grand scale corruption, fraud and money laundering, involving senior members of the commission.
Two months ago, the Special Tribunal ordered that decisions by the NLC to grant funding to five non-profit organisations be reviewed and set aside.
Among these decisions was the allocation of tens of millions of rands for infrastructure projects - which include two Lottery-funded old age homes and a drug rehabilitation centre that had never been completed.
The judge also instructed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to initiate civil proceedings against former commission board chair Alfred Nevhutanda “for the disgorgement of secret profits improperly earned”.
The SIU was ordered to freeze Nevhutanda’s R27 million luxury mansion and the property is now under the care of a curator.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to professor Barney Pityana on how he plans to clean up the beleaguered organisation.
It's [the commission] supposed to be a regulator of the lotteries industry in the country. It's meant to make sure the provision of the lottery is done appropriately and within the law and to ensure the monies that are put into the lottery see the returns.Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson
Secondly, there is supposed to be a distribution of funds from the national lottery to promote good causes. This is to contribute to the wellbeing and progress of communities.Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson
While Pityana officially comes on board in September, his team have already swung into action by implementing the findings of the SIU report.
There is also a search for a new commissioner to replace Thabang Mampane, whose term comes to an end in September.
The commissioner is the chief executive officer and so much of the efficiencies and ethics of the lottery is in that person's hands. The board oversees the work of the commission but doesn't manage the commission.Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson
Pityana said he was concerned about the moral decay in South Africa, which he feels has moved away from the vision of the apartheid struggle and the Constitution.
When I was asked to come clean up here, I could not say no. I was part of the first lottery in 1998, so I have a passion for this. It's intended to really enable public resources to go a little further and meet the needs of the people. For this to work, we have to be trustworthy and be trusted by the people on whom the lottery depends.Prof Barney Pityana, new National Lotteries Commission board chairperson
To listen the interview, scroll up.
More from Local
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applications.Read More
What does financial literacy mean to you?
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security, Eldred De Klerk, on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.Read More
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.Read More
'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel about the suspension of chicken import tariffs.Read More
Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace
Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains while allowing remote work. She was speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane.Read More