'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso





- Katlego Maboe was been suspended from the SABC 3 Expresso Breakfast Show pending an investigation into allegations of gender-based violence.

- He was accused by his former partner Monique Muller in a social media post of abuse.

- A statement issued by the channel says after a protracted legal process, the courts absolved Maboe of allegations in January 2022.

Image: Supplied to CapeTalk.

"What a privilege it is to be back in your living rooms"

Almost two years since he was suspended from the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', TV presenter Katlego Maboe has made an emotional return to the popular morning program.

Maboe was pending an investigation into allegations of gender-based violence. He was accused of abuse in a social media post.

Joining fellow presenters Zoe Brown, Graeme Richards, and Lucian Albertyn, Maboe spoke of the 'incredibly unfortunate time and circumstances' that he said 'forced' him away from the role he loved.

What a privilege it is to be back in your living rooms and to be able to welcome you to a new day with an incredible team. Katlego Maboe, Presenter - Expresso Breakfast Show

Maboe spoke of 'deeply regrettable' decisions and actions that he made that he said "had me moving away from this role."

The presenter was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2020 in which he was also accused of abusing his former partner.

Maboe has consistently maintained his innocence in respect of the domestic violence charges, but admitted to cheating on Muller.

He was suspended from his position on SABC 3 morning show Expresso and adverts for OUTsurance in which he featured were pulled from broadcast following the allegations.

In February, Maboe released a statement saying the case has been dismissed and adding that he will continue to pursue legal action in respect of four people he accuses of harassment and defamation.

RELATED:Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

Speaking ahead of Maboe's return to the show, Cardova TV managing director Patience Steven said that domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against.

"We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations. He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to Expresso,” said Steven.

I've come full circle and I've come home. Katlego Maboe, Presenter - Expresso Breakfast Show

South Africans have been so magnificent. Katlego Maboe, Presenter - Expresso Breakfast Show

Meanwhile, the hashtag KatisBack has been trending on social media this morning, with Tweeps responding to Maboes' return.

Strength to you brother, as they once said: "you can't keep a good man down" #KatIsBack — Motsamai Mok⭕ena (@motsamai247) August 8, 2022

#expresso #KatIsBack dude is really a man of many talents 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽he was really missed on the show. pic.twitter.com/JvKWrkN2sh — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 8, 2022

We missed you Katlego and we'll enjoy Expresso again #KatIsBack pic.twitter.com/48xs49RwEa — 💊💉 Dr Zingzi . . . . . ng (@Fokazingzing) August 8, 2022

RELATED: Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso