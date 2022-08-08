WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell
It was an emotional farewell for golf icon Nick Faldo as he hung up his microphone as a television commentator on Sunday.
The 65-year-old has retired from the CBS golf broadcast team, where he spent 16 years as the channel's leading golf pundit.
Faldo is closing the chapter on a remarkable career in golf, having won six major championships.
Cheers to a remarkable career, Sir Nick Faldo 👏— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 7, 2022
We will miss you, @NickFaldo006. pic.twitter.com/qFPuqeTuAn
The golfing legend was overcome with tears as he said his goodbyes live on air, paying tribute to the CBS staff and his on-air team Jim Nantz, Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker-Finch.
His long-time broadcast buddies didn't hold back the tears either.
"Thanks to all the crew. As I affectionately and respectfully call you the workers, they put the pictures out, we do the rattling, we have an easy job. Thank-you all. I'm a single child and I've found, at 65, three brothers. Thank you", said an emotional Faldo.
It's a goose-bump moment.
