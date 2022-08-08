Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg: The revitalisation of the Rand Club
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alicia Thompson
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
How South African government should use abandoned mines as energy producers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David van Wyk - Economist and Researcher at Bench Marks Foundation
Today at 16:20
Women’s Heritage Monument in Lillian Ngoyi neglected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kingsol Chabalala MPL DA Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Today at 16:50
About 60% of applicants for the R350 Social Relief Distress Grant are young people
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Donaldson - Research Associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town
Today at 17:10
ANC KZN names Dube-Ncube as premier elect
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fikile Masiko - KZN ANC Women’s League Co-Ordinator
Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President
Today at 17:20
SACCA expressing great anger over the Mango license suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SA citrus stuck in containers at European ports as South Africa and the European Union continue to dispute over import rules
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Joubert - The Citrus Growers’ Association’s (CGA) special envoy for market access
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The Airline Association of Southern Africa has called for a sustainability strategy for aviation in order to offset its carbon footprint
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ian Cruickshank - Environmental and wildlife specialist for the Aviation Association of Southern Africa (AASA).
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention--and How to Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Actress Fiona Ramsay
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fiona Ramsay, actress - South African Actress
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gaut... 8 August 2022 2:50 PM
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube' Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncu... 8 August 2022 1:56 PM
'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applic... 8 August 2022 1:03 PM
View all Local
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube' Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncu... 8 August 2022 1:56 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
View all Politics
How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the... 8 August 2022 9:20 AM
Mopane worms: SA has all ingredients to lead global edible insects movement Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Nelson Mandela University in Conservation Management's Dr James Sekonya, about his research on mopane... 7 August 2022 1:57 PM
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
View all Business
Family matters: Dealing with losing a loved one to suicide Thabo Shole Mashao spoke to Clinical Psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo about how to deal with the aftermath of a loved one takin... 8 August 2022 12:39 PM
Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know Africa Melane speaks to CEO at Fitzanne Estates, Pearl Scheltema, about what you need to know about updating your property plans i... 8 August 2022 7:22 AM
How you can start the process of healing childhood trauma as an adult - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to give us the tips and tricks on how to deal with child... 7 August 2022 9:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
View all Sport
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Co... 8 August 2022 12:09 PM
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 8 August 2022 10:13 AM
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020. 8 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities

8 August 2022 11:38 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
SAPS
Protests
governance
Crime and violence

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security, Eldred De Klerk, on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) can gain trust from communities by executing service with respect, dignity, and governance.

This is according to Eldred de Klerk, who is the senior policing and social conflict specialist at the Africa Centre for Security.

He was speaking to 702's Thabo Shole Mashao on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.

There have been a series of protests in West Village in Krugersdorp where eight women were gang raped, and other affected areas across the country about poor policing that leads to lack of combatting crime against perpetrators.

The narrative is focused on what concerns people in the moment, yet politically strategic level in Cabinet, Parliament and government. There needs to be a broader consideration that crime and violence is happening within the context of no development and the state that has no capabilities.

Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa centre for security

Unfortunately, because they wear a uniform and because they are seen as a single entity, what one police officer does, the rudeness of a single police officer, the disinterest of a single police officer, dismissing the citizens, shouting at them, treating them with no dignity, that is seen as perversive in the institution, and we don’t trust the institution itself.

Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa centre for security

We need to grow the state capability and we need to set clear strategic directions with one or two priorities to which all government spend, and efforts can be aligned and that is to improve the material conditions in people’s lives.

Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa centre for security

Listen to the full interview below...




8 August 2022 11:38 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
SAPS
Protests
governance
Crime and violence

More from Local

DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier

8 August 2022 2:50 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'

8 August 2022 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications

8 August 2022 1:03 PM

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does financial literacy mean to you?

8 August 2022 12:50 PM

July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa

8 August 2022 12:12 PM

Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso

8 August 2022 10:08 AM

TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission

8 August 2022 9:35 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to professor Barney Pityana, the newly appointed National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'

8 August 2022 8:59 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel about the suspension of chicken import tariffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace

6 August 2022 3:29 PM

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains while allowing remote work. She was speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shedding light on organ donor shortages in SA

6 August 2022 1:17 PM

August is National Organ Donor Awareness Month. 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati about the challenges around organ donation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission

Local

'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'

Local

Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities

Local

'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Four-week suspension for Bok wing after red card against All Blacks

8 August 2022 3:04 PM

Mohlakeng community protest against illegal miners

8 August 2022 2:31 PM

Incoming KZN premier vows to address province's challenges

8 August 2022 2:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA