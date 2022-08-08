Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities
The South African Police Service (SAPS) can gain trust from communities by executing service with respect, dignity, and governance.
This is according to Eldred de Klerk, who is the senior policing and social conflict specialist at the Africa Centre for Security.
He was speaking to 702's Thabo Shole Mashao on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.
There have been a series of protests in West Village in Krugersdorp where eight women were gang raped, and other affected areas across the country about poor policing that leads to lack of combatting crime against perpetrators.
The narrative is focused on what concerns people in the moment, yet politically strategic level in Cabinet, Parliament and government. There needs to be a broader consideration that crime and violence is happening within the context of no development and the state that has no capabilities.Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa centre for security
Unfortunately, because they wear a uniform and because they are seen as a single entity, what one police officer does, the rudeness of a single police officer, the disinterest of a single police officer, dismissing the citizens, shouting at them, treating them with no dignity, that is seen as perversive in the institution, and we don’t trust the institution itself.Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa centre for security
We need to grow the state capability and we need to set clear strategic directions with one or two priorities to which all government spend, and efforts can be aligned and that is to improve the material conditions in people’s lives.Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa centre for security
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
More from Local
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applications.Read More
What does financial literacy mean to you?
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.Read More
Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission
Bongani Bingwa chats to professor Barney Pityana, the newly appointed National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson.Read More
'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel about the suspension of chicken import tariffs.Read More
Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace
Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains while allowing remote work. She was speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane.Read More