Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report
Ukrainian children and women are being trafficked into the United Arab Emirates as sex slaves and domestic servants, according to a new report by the Washington Institute for Defence and Security.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country with about 200,000 children missing or unaccounted for, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Some women and children may have been trafficked into domestic slavery and even sex slavery in the Middle East and, possibly, in Russia as well,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Gilchrist says the missing children may have been “subsumed into the Russian system, presumably relocated in Russia”.
But some, according to the report, may have been sold into slavery.
“Possibly Russian oligarchs, stuck in the Middle East, are happy to buy Russian-speaking Ukrainians to be their servants.”
Africa Melane interviewed Gilchrist – skip to 2:01 for more detail on this horrific story.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report
