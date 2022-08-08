Family matters: Dealing with losing a loved one to suicide





Losing a loved one to suicide is a devastating experience that can cause grief that can feel impossible to get over.

Thabo Shole Mashao spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo about dealing with the aftermath of a loved one taking their life.

The pain of losing someone in this way can be so severe that it causes a condition called complicated grief, where overtime the sorrow does not fade, and it prevents you from moving on with your life.

After this tragedy people can often be consumed by guilt and wonder whether they could have said or done anything to prevent it.

However, according to Dr Disemelo, when someone is battling suicidal ideation, it can become all-consuming and unable to comprehend the situation potentially getting better.

You see it as the only solution, no matter the logic... if cognitively you have made the decision that the only way to end your suffering is taking your life, that is what consumes you and that is why you need to at least seek professional help. Dr Keitumetse Disemelo, clinical psychologist

If someone is battling suicidal thoughts the most important thing is to get them professional help to prevent those thoughts from becoming all-consuming, but this can be very difficult if the person doesn't want help.

If you have lost a loved one this way, it is important to seek some psychological or psychiatric help in order to assist you in navigating the grief.

If you or someone you know is battling suicidal thoughts, please seek help and get in touch with a clinical psychologist.

