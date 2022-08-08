Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

Today at 15:50 #FixmyJoburg: The revitalisation of the Rand Club Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alicia Thompson

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:10 How South African government should use abandoned mines as energy producers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

David van Wyk - Economist and Researcher at Bench Marks Foundation

Today at 16:20 Women’s Heritage Monument in Lillian Ngoyi neglected Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kingsol Chabalala MPL DA Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Today at 16:50 About 60% of applicants for the R350 Social Relief Distress Grant are young people Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Andrew Donaldson - Research Associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town

Today at 17:10 ANC KZN names Dube-Ncube as premier elect Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Fikile Masiko - KZN ANC Women’s League Co-Ordinator

Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President

Today at 17:20 SACCA expressing great anger over the Mango license suspension Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 SA citrus stuck in containers at European ports as South Africa and the European Union continue to dispute over import rules The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Deon Joubert - The Citrus Growers’ Association’s (CGA) special envoy for market access

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 The Airline Association of Southern Africa has called for a sustainability strategy for aviation in order to offset its carbon footprint The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Ian Cruickshank - Environmental and wildlife specialist for the Aviation Association of Southern Africa (AASA).

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature - Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention--and How to Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

