Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go

The Midday Report's big story today was the ANC's announcement of Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its candidate for the position of KwaZulu-Natal Premier.
This would make Dube-Ncube the first woman premier of that province which has historically been dominated by male leadership.
Mandy spoke with Dr. Fikile Vilakazi, a political analyst from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, about this historic move and the potential challenges in store for the new premier.
We need to see women standing up for positions of leadership, not as tokens. So we are hoping, even as we welcome [Nomusa Dube-Ncube], we are asking, saying, demanding that the leadership of the ANC does not tokenise her; like they have done with [other] woman in positions of leadership.Dr. Fikile Vilakazi, a political analyst from University of KwaZulu-Natal
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The DA's call for a vote of no confidence in Gauteng Premiere, David Makhura
- The Trial of Hillary Gardee's murder continues as two of the accused in that case make their bail application
- The "zama zama" illegal mining groups in the East Rand and the unrest that is plaguing that area as a result
- What the potential fallout for South Africa might be if the country is "grey listed"
- The significance of US Secretary of State, Andrew Blicken's visit to South Africa.
