'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications
The Gauteng Education Department says the grade 1 and grade 8 online application process is running smoothly.
Applications for 2023 schooling opened on 22 July 2022. The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona gave 702's Thabo Shole Mashao an update on the online applications.
In July Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced a partnership with Home Affairs. It was a bid to simplify the grade 1 and 8 application process.
Mabona says online applications are now being processed.
We are cruising nicely and when I say so, people say that wait until placement. Yes, when coming to placement, we would probably have challenges because of capacity, but in terms of the application process, on Friday, we were on 195 000, weekend when I was engaging with other media houses, I had to check the stats and they were already at 600 thousand, and now this morning we are at about 611 000.Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education spokesperson
You can see that parents and guardians are accessing the system easily and the applications are being processed. Those that have not uploaded documents, they need to upload documents, or submit them at the schools that they would have applied to.Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education spokesperson
Source : Twitter
