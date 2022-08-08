'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'





KwaZulu-Natal Premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: @KZNTreasury/Twitter

While the announcement of KwaZulu-Natal's first female premier candidate has been broadly welcomed, one political analyst has warned against tokenism.

On Monday, the African National Congress (ANC) revealed Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its first-ever female candidate for the province's premier post.

Dube-Ncube is the province's finance MEC and will take over the reins from Sihle Zikalala, who stepped down as premier on Friday.

Zikalala tendered his resignation following the ninth elective provincial congress, where he was defeated by Siboniso Duma, who was elected as the ANC provincial chairperson.

Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi about what this meant for the ANC in the province.

I think it's historic for the province. It's something we need to celebrate because we need to see women stand up as leadership, not as tokens. We are hoping the leadership of the ANC doesn't tokenise her, as it's done with women standing in positions of leadership. But really give her the chance to lead KZN as a politician who has experience and the ability, without any gatekeeping. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst

Even though she knows she's leading the agenda of the ANC, she must be given the leeway to be herself. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst

The concern raised by political observers is that Dube-Ncube would be leading a province that was deeply patriarchal and that her leadership would not make any real change.

We hope that KZN will utilise the opportunity of Dube-Ncube demonstrating what women can do. Perhaps this will shift the mindsets and change the modus operandi of the ANC. Perhaps it can push it to a place where it increases the representation of women in positions of leadership. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst

The way is stands now, they've made sure that in the KZN PEC, there is just one woman with all the men around her. This is problematic. Let us stop the patriarchy, open up the institution to equality and equity in practice, not just in theory because the ANC is a very ideological organisation. It has the conversation of ideas, but when it comes to practising it, it's battling. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst

Dube-Ncube is well poised to lead the province, having served as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the speaker of the municipality, where she led with a strong hand.

Dr Vilakazi believes Dube-Ncube must display resoluteness and refuse to be tokenised by the ANC.

If the ANC does not grab this opportunity, then women must realise the party is not their home. Women must look elsewhere to be able to lead South Africa to a place of healing, to a place of recovery. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst

