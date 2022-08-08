'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
While the announcement of KwaZulu-Natal's first female premier candidate has been broadly welcomed, one political analyst has warned against tokenism.
On Monday, the African National Congress (ANC) revealed Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its first-ever female candidate for the province's premier post.
Dube-Ncube is the province's finance MEC and will take over the reins from Sihle Zikalala, who stepped down as premier on Friday.
Zikalala tendered his resignation following the ninth elective provincial congress, where he was defeated by Siboniso Duma, who was elected as the ANC provincial chairperson.
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi about what this meant for the ANC in the province.
I think it's historic for the province. It's something we need to celebrate because we need to see women stand up as leadership, not as tokens. We are hoping the leadership of the ANC doesn't tokenise her, as it's done with women standing in positions of leadership. But really give her the chance to lead KZN as a politician who has experience and the ability, without any gatekeeping.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst
Even though she knows she's leading the agenda of the ANC, she must be given the leeway to be herself.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst
The concern raised by political observers is that Dube-Ncube would be leading a province that was deeply patriarchal and that her leadership would not make any real change.
We hope that KZN will utilise the opportunity of Dube-Ncube demonstrating what women can do. Perhaps this will shift the mindsets and change the modus operandi of the ANC. Perhaps it can push it to a place where it increases the representation of women in positions of leadership.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst
The way is stands now, they've made sure that in the KZN PEC, there is just one woman with all the men around her. This is problematic. Let us stop the patriarchy, open up the institution to equality and equity in practice, not just in theory because the ANC is a very ideological organisation. It has the conversation of ideas, but when it comes to practising it, it's battling.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst
Dube-Ncube is well poised to lead the province, having served as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the speaker of the municipality, where she led with a strong hand.
Dr Vilakazi believes Dube-Ncube must display resoluteness and refuse to be tokenised by the ANC.
If the ANC does not grab this opportunity, then women must realise the party is not their home. Women must look elsewhere to be able to lead South Africa to a place of healing, to a place of recovery.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, political analyst
Scroll up for the full analysis.
Source : @KZNTreasury/Twitter
More from Local
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applications.Read More
What does financial literacy mean to you?
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security, Eldred De Klerk, on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.Read More
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.Read More
Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission
Bongani Bingwa chats to professor Barney Pityana, the newly appointed National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson.Read More
'Suspending anti-dumping duties on chicken protects cash-strapped consumers'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel about the suspension of chicken import tariffs.Read More
Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace
Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains while allowing remote work. She was speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane.Read More
More from Politics
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA
Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?
Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.Read More
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat
There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'
Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.Read More
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+
Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More