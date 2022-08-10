Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains





The Covid-19 pandemic and various stages of lockdown highlighted the need for emergency savings and careful financial planning that goes beyond one’s career lifespan. The National Treasury recently proposed a legislation that would allow early access to retirement savings for non-retirement purposes while preserving more contributions for retirement.

This legislation aims to combat the dire statistic which shows that only 6% of South Africans can retire comfortably. We learned this from Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants, who joined Clement Manyathela to discuss the significance of this legislation should it be passed.

People don’t have emergency savings set aside other than what sits in their retirement savings. And that’s really the conundrum that we were in and that’s why you’ll see National Treasury is now suggesting this structure. Blessing Utete, Managing Executive, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants

Listen to the full conversation below.

Utete mentions how the current availability of retirement funds has decreased the chances of employees retiring comfortably, especially for those constantly switching jobs.

We had this big problem that allows people to take their money when they resign at any change of employment. And that caused a huge leakage in the system. Blessing Utete, Managing Executive, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants

If you are changing jobs and you’re taking your [retirement] money every time you change jobs it means that you’re not going to have enough saved for you to get a good retirement. Blessing Utete, Managing Executive, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants

However, he notes that the proposed legislation would assist in that regard by introducing a two-pot system. This means that one third of your retirement contributions would be available as savings for when you need it, while the other two thirds would go towards your post-career life.

Old Mutual Corporate conducted a social experiment to demonstrate the state of retirement in South Africa with 8 typical South African families who were asked to fill a shopping trolley with all the groceries they usually needed in a month. To view, please visit the Old Mutual SuperFund website.

Employers can also find out how they can help ensure that their employees retire comfortably here.