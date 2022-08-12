Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?

* 12 August 2022 12:12 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Liberty Group SA
Sponsored Content
Unpacking the pros and cons of offshore investment.
pros and cons of offshore investment
Nishaan Desai

An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.

Investing money overseas is a great way to grow wealth and expand an investment portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder an investment’s potential growth.

Offshore investments allow consumers the opportunity to diversify their portfolio and potentially grow their wealth. But, it can be complex.

For guidance on the best way to approach offshore investments, John Perlman chatted with Liberty's Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive, Nishaan Desai...

Liberty offers various options as the first step toward building an investment portfolio that works in the interest of the consumer. There are 'growth asset' classes that generate decent returns over the long term but which can be volatile over the short term due to market volatility. Then there are 'defensive asset' classes which give the consumer more stability. While these protect investments from volatile behaviour, the downside is that the investment grows at a lower rate than in the 'growth asset' classes.

Portfolio construction is about blending these two in a way that makes sense for your investment. so you have to decide what your objective is.

Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa

It is possible to blend both classes to reap their intrinsic benefits. But, as most consumers are not full-time investors, Desai recommends the uninitiated choose "model portfolios" run by professional investment managers.

A model portfolio is a nice way of leaving those difficult decisions to the portfolio managers. You specify your goals, you pick the model you want and then within that model, the investment manager will blend the growth and defensive assets.

Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa

To grow your offshore investment portfolio today, Liberty’s Offshore Investment Plan offers portfolios that give clients the ability to invest in international markets, through a lump sum investment in US Dollars. This provides a good option for investors to use up their annual offshore allowance, while enjoying tax efficiencies.

Find out more on the Liberty offshore investment website.




- Competitions
