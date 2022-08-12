Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
Investing money overseas is a great way to grow wealth and expand an investment portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder an investment’s potential growth.
Offshore investments allow consumers the opportunity to diversify their portfolio and potentially grow their wealth. But, it can be complex.
For guidance on the best way to approach offshore investments, John Perlman chatted with Liberty's Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive, Nishaan Desai...
Liberty offers various options as the first step toward building an investment portfolio that works in the interest of the consumer. There are 'growth asset' classes that generate decent returns over the long term but which can be volatile over the short term due to market volatility. Then there are 'defensive asset' classes which give the consumer more stability. While these protect investments from volatile behaviour, the downside is that the investment grows at a lower rate than in the 'growth asset' classes.
Portfolio construction is about blending these two in a way that makes sense for your investment. so you have to decide what your objective is.Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa
It is possible to blend both classes to reap their intrinsic benefits. But, as most consumers are not full-time investors, Desai recommends the uninitiated choose "model portfolios" run by professional investment managers.
A model portfolio is a nice way of leaving those difficult decisions to the portfolio managers. You specify your goals, you pick the model you want and then within that model, the investment manager will blend the growth and defensive assets.Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa
To grow your offshore investment portfolio today, Liberty’s Offshore Investment Plan offers portfolios that give clients the ability to invest in international markets, through a lump sum investment in US Dollars. This provides a good option for investors to use up their annual offshore allowance, while enjoying tax efficiencies.
Find out more on the Liberty offshore investment website.
Source : Liberty Group SA
More from Business
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds
Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal income estimates for South Africa between 2011 and 2022.Read More
Talking transformation in SA's property industry
John Perlman speaks to founding member of Women in Sectional Title, Marina Constas, about representation in South Africa's property industry.Read More
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN
Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom.Read More
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats.Read More
MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Tax free savings could be your path out of post-Covid financial stress
National Savings Month might be over, but consumers need to continue with their efforts to save!Read More
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.Read More
More from Local
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Tshwane residents urged to manage water usage amid planned shutdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Tshwane's Utility Services MMC Daryl Johnston about this shutdown and the alternative supplies in place.Read More
July unrest instigators: Only one of 20 accused denied bail
Mandy Wiener spoke to Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KwaZulu-Natal correspondent.Read More
Arson-accused Zandile Mafe snubs court while on hunger strike
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Kevin Brandt, about the latest update in the pre-trial hearing of the accused arsonist Zandile Mafe.Read More
Could improved US-Africa relations aid with development on the continent?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Johannesburg David Monyae about the relationship between the US and Africa.Read More
DA rejects Mapisa-Nqakula’s Phala Phala referral to intelligence committee
Thabo Mdluli interviews DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube on her party’s rejection of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s recommendation on investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery.Read More
'We're not scapegoating, we have a strong case': Hawks on July riot arrests
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, about the arrest of 20 people linked to the July 2021 unrest.Read More
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More