42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed?





Women’s Day is the perfect time to look at some of the issues that face women in our society. One of those issues is burnout.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from this stress.

Chronic workplace stress can take a significant mental toll as 42% of women report suffering from burnout, with working moms taking significant strain.

Burnout happens when a person is unable to get recovery time between stressors, and it can leave someone feeling deeply exhausted and incapable of continuing to work.

When someone is working a full-time job and taking on the bulk of the household responsibility - which can work out to another five hours of work - doing even the simplest of tasks can become too much to handle.

A lot of people will get headaches and migraines; people have depression and anxiety… I think it’s your body's way of screaming at you to try and tell you that it’s absolutely exhausted because you’re never getting rest. Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics

With working from home, in many cases, it has added to the pressure as the boundaries of work and home life have become blurred - which makes work feel constant.

In order to prevent burnout, it is essential for people to get proper rest, and feel that they are fairly compensated for the work that they do.

There needs to be some downtime, people need to have boundaries when they get home, and not to be having emails and all the rest. People need to have proper holidays and they need to be paid their worth. Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics

In order to produce your best possible work, and to live your best life, your mental health needs to be taken care of first.

Having a slower start to your day, such as starting with yoga or a walk, and ending your day with downtime can go a long way in protecting your mental state and preventing burnout.

