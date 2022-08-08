Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay are jointly bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Uruguay hosted and won the first-ever World Cup in 1930. Chile staged the World Cup in 1962 and Argentina in 1978.
It's right for the World Cup to be hosted where it all began, 100 years later.Ignacio Alonso, Uruguayan Football Association president
Spain and Portugal are also jointly bidding to host the 2030 World Cup.
Africa Melane spoke to Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, for more. (scroll up to listen).
They say they want to bring the World Cup home when it celebrates its centenary. This is the dream of a continent, they say…Professor Lyal White, research associate - Brenthurst Foundation
FIFA plans to announce the 2030 host nation some time in 2024…Professor Lyal White, research associate - Brenthurst Foundation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_34489439_uruguay-flag-and-soccer-ball-football-in-goal-net.html?vti=m2dkcg7027doulm2ay-1-7
More from Sport
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.Read More
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games
South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.Read More
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals
Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.Read More
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
More from Business
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios.Read More
SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters.Read More
NPA taps into business sector skillset in bid to increase effective prosecutions
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.Read More
Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.Read More
How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men
Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the gender pay gap has resulted in more women being underinsured compared to men.Read More
Mopane worms: SA has all ingredients to lead global edible insects movement
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Nelson Mandela University in Conservation Management's Dr James Sekonya, about his research on mopane worms.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More