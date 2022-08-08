Streaming issues? Report here
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

8 August 2022 8:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
FIFA World Cup
Argentina
Chile
Uruguay
Paraguay
Africa Melane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brenthurst Foundation
2030 FIFA World Cup
Lyal White

Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay are jointly bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay hosted and won the first-ever World Cup in 1930. Chile staged the World Cup in 1962 and Argentina in 1978.

© barbraford/123rf.com

It's right for the World Cup to be hosted where it all began, 100 years later.

Ignacio Alonso, Uruguayan Football Association president

Spain and Portugal are also jointly bidding to host the 2030 World Cup.

Africa Melane spoke to Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, for more. (scroll up to listen).

They say they want to bring the World Cup home when it celebrates its centenary. This is the dream of a continent, they say…

Professor Lyal White, research associate - Brenthurst Foundation

FIFA plans to announce the 2030 host nation some time in 2024…

Professor Lyal White, research associate - Brenthurst Foundation




