How to keep your child safe around pet dogs





As a parent your child’s safety is always a top priority, but sometimes something that seems harmless, such as the family pet, can pose a risk if you're not careful.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to executive director of ChildSafe South Africa, Zaitoon Rabaney, about preventing dog bites in children.

One thing that is important to be aware of is that animals are sentient beings, and their behavior is going to reflect their treatment and their feelings. According to Rabaney you should not leave a small child alone with a dog, as there is a risk of the dog becoming stressed and snapping.

Going through professional dog training with your pet can be important in making sure that your dog responds to you, and you understand its behaviour. Dog owners should also be sure to get their pet spayed or neutered because this can bring down their aggression.

Your dog should be a part of the family and should feel safe and loved. This will created a safer home environment for the children and mitigate the risk of injury.

If your child has been bitten it is important to check if the dog's vaccinations are up to date. You should also take your child to get medical attention.

