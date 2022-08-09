Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa





JOHANNESBURG – Women's Day - 9 August - marks the anniversary of the 20 000 women that marched to the Union Buildings to protest apartheid pass laws.

Now, 66 years later, women still find themselves in a country - and world - that is rife with inequality and their incredible achievements are sometimes overshadowed by the disheartening headlines of violence and gender discrimination.

Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries making massive contribution to South Africa

From activists, to entrepreneurs, to fashion icons, South Africa has phenomenal trailblazing women who deserve to be celebrated.

CANDICE CHIRWA - MENSTRURATION ACTIVIST

Menstruation activist and author Candice Chirwa. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Candice Chirwa is 26-year-old author, podcaster and menstruation activist.

On her social media she goes by ‘the Minister of Menstruation’ and advocates for menstrual rights and access to reproductive health items for women across the country.

She discovered her love for feminism during her high school career but became actively involved in this branch of activism during her time in university.

While she was studying towards her honour's degree, she was made aware of a work opportunity with the United Nations (UN) and at the age of 21 began working as a consultant for the UN on menstrual rights and period poverty.

The research she did while working with the UN sparked the next phase of both her education and her activism.

She was inspired to pursue her master's degree and establish a non-profit organisation Qrate, which aims to teach people about menstruation through fun and engaging workshops to remove the stigma surrounding periods.

She uses her title ‘the Minister of Menstruation,’ across social media platforms to share her knowledge and insight on the topic.

One of her recent projects is a book which she co-wrote titled _Flow: The book about Menstruation _which was launched in 2021.

She refers to the book as the bible for periods, and it tells the reader everything they need know about menstruation from a physical, psychological, and political perspective. It features voices from people across different ages, gender identities, and stages of life as the speak about their experiences of periods.

Moreover, Chirwa has also hosted three podcasts talking about experiences of the patriarchy, relationships, and of course periods. Her third podcast is titled Flow: the podcast about menstruation and deals with many of the same ideas and themes as her book. She is also currently working towards her PhD at the University of Witwatersrand.

When asked about her greatest motivation through all the work she has done, she said she is really motivated that she can help young menstruaters to not only have their basic health needs met, but to also understand their bodies better while removing the stigma attached to menstruation - whish is natural part of life.

CANDY SMITH - FASHION ENTREPRENEUR

FILE: Free State Fashion Week Founder & CEO, Candy Smith. Image: Pierce van Heerden

Candy Smith is a creative entrepreneur, award-winning businesswoman and founder of Free State Fashion Week.

Founded in 2016 Smith says she wants to bring "focus to creative talent in small towns" particularly after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme "Be Human", the event is set to happen from 28 September to 1 October 2022 and will showcase the best and most talented designers from in and around the Free State province and South Africa.

“This year I want to encourage our Fashion entrepreneurs to pause for a minute, take a deep breath and 'Be Human’. That's exactly what the theme of 2022 wants to achieve... It is time to rise from whatever we have lost throughout the pandemic and take our rightful place and still manage to Be Human. This will definitely reflect in the various designer collections this year,” said Smith.

Proceeds of the event will serve as a fundraiser to support students who are studying fashion design at the Free State Fashion Hub and will celebrate women in the fashion, creative arts and media industries.

KHETHIWE SIBANYONI - SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

Social entrepreneur Khethiwe Sibanyoni. Picture: Supplied

Khethiwe Sibanyoni is a 22-year-old social entrepreneur with a passion for helping women and victims of gender- based violence (GBV). She started working with various women’s shelters and organisations when she was only in primary school and continued this work throughout her high school career and beyond.

During the hard COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 she started her own initiative, Khethi’s Foundation to create what she calls comfort bags, to give resources to GBV survivors at various shelters.

When she heard that many of the shelters that she had worked with were forced to shut down due to lack of funding and resources, she started a personal initiative to help gather these necessities.

After receiving overwhelming support from friends and family, and on social media, she decided to formally register her foundation and created these comfort bags which she refers to as “the therapy you can give from a distance”.

At the peak of Kheti’s Foundation she distributed over 1,800 comfort bags to 13 shelters around Gauteng over a period of nine months.

She is currently working towards her next big project.

Her foundation is setting up a programme for GBV survivors in shelters to help them escape victimisation once they leave. The programme also seeks to assist the survivors to acquire life skills and to gain independence to avoid situations where they are forced to return to their abusers.

Sibanyoni is also studying towards becoming a chartered accountant.

She also established an events company at the age of 18.

She was extremely successful academically throughout her school career and had received the Alan Gray Orbis Foundation Scholarship for high school, which is awarded to students based on academic excellence, financial need, and entrepreneurial potential.

Sibanyoni said that through her social entrepreneurship, she was always learning new things and growing.

Her unwavering passion and determination will see her continue to do more incredible things.

KIRSTEN DE WET - CHARTERED FINANCIAL ANALYST

CFA charter holder Kirsten De Wet: Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Kirsten De Wet is a 27-year-old Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder who works at a global investment management firm called PortfolioMetrix or PMX. She studied at Stellenbosch University and completed her honour's degree in financial analysis where she was one of only three women in the course.

A CFA qualification is awarded to candidates who pass three examinations and have relevant work experience in the asset management space. This designation is revered for its difficulty with candidates encouraged to spend over 300 hours studying for each exam. Kirsten is the first woman to hold this designation at her firm.

She went on to complete her ESG investment certificate through the CFA society and her primary focus is on sustainable investing in terms of the environment, social and governance.

With PMX she has worked on their new Sustainable World Equity Fund - which helps the investors and financial advisors that they work with to find sustainable ways to invest, and invest in companies that have a positive impact on society and the environment.

“The money you’re choosing to invest, you can choose to have a positive impact on society and on the climate and on the environment,” she said.

De Wet believes that sustainable investing should be a goal across all age groups but notes that is particularly important for younger investors who want to know that their money is going towards a better future.

“[The youth] are the future wealth carriers of South Africa, we’re just not there yet. So, the advisors need to spend time understanding our generation and how we want to invest our money and what’s important to us, like sustainability.”

De Wet hopes to keep pushing forward on sustainable financial investments and development, everyone can use their money to play a role in building a better world.

MICHELLE MOGANEDI - STUDENT ATHLETE AND COMMONWEALTH GAMES CAPTAIN

Student-athlete Michelle Moganedi Picture: Supplied

Michelle Moganedi is a student athlete pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Extraction Metallurgy at the University of Johannesburg

She made her international debut for South Africa in 2021.

In 2022, she captained South Africa's women’s 3×3 team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, an achievement that left her both "excited and scared".

She also led Team SA's 3×3 women’s team to gold at the IWBF Africa 3×3 Commonwealth Games Qualifier in 2021.

Moganedi represented the SA national senior women’s wheelchair basketball team 5×5 at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Afro World Championships Qualifiers in Ethiopia between 21 and 29 January 2022.

She has since been chose by the IWBF Players’ Commission as its female representative for the Africa zone.

Eight players make up the new IWBF Players’ Commission, established to give international wheelchair basketball players a platform and a common voice in the governance of global wheelchair basketball.

MPUTHI THATO - ACTIVISM

Founder of Enabled Enlightenment Mphuthi Thato. Picture: Supplied

Mphuthi Thato founded Enabled Enlightenment (EE) and is passionate about the empowerment of young people.

"I believe my activism started at the age of 9, we just didn't have the language for it. My parents and I forced the school into being more accommodating which took years."

Thato refused to attend a disability school after she acquired her disability in 2003 and opted to continue with mainstream education.

“Being the only odd one out opened up an opportunity for my peers to discriminate against me and bully me by taking my crutches during lunch, leaving me stranded with no means of mobility."

Fast forward to starting a career in civil society and holding leadership positions in different movements, Thato said she noticed that issues around disability would be parked for later.

“And trust me they wouldn't be attended to. The pattern continued for a few years and I started my organisation to show the urgency of disability issues. We can't speak about SRHR and not include women and girls with disabilities, we can't speak about GBV, youth unemployment, mental health, LGBTQIA+ matters and all other social issues and not think of how hard all that hits on an individual with a disability.”

EE has dealt with social inclusion through education and training of individuals to change their outlook of disability and persons with disabilities.

“We have contributed to the amendment of the National Youth Policy 2030 to ensure that interventions and strategies speak to our needs and experiences. Through a collaboration with Femicacy, we are also addressing period poverty by distributing sanitary wear to adolescent girls and young women and providing them with menstrual health education. Lastly, we are also part of the inclusive education advocacy because we believe that we cannot continue alienating children with disability within the same education system, this initiative is led by parents and we are supporting and amplifying the message and participated in March to Pretoria.”

Thato said that the government should learn to consult persons with disabilities before coming up with interventions that they think will help solve their issues.

“A bottom-up approach and equity will help us bridge the gap.”

CHIDO DZINOTYIWEI - AFRICAN LINGUISTICS

FILE: Young professional and entrepreneur Chido Dzinotyiwei. Picture: Supplied

Exceptional linguistic talent Chido Dzinotyiwei is a 25-year-old entrepreneur, Mandela Rhodes Scholar and co-founder of online teaching platform, Vambo Academy.

Her virtual tutor program aims to preserve and promote indigenous African languages.

In July, Dzinotyiwei finished in the top six of the EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) 2022 - a top-ranking global competition for students who own and operate businesses.

Dzinotyiwei won the local division of the awards and was shortlisted to present her idea on the global stage.

Open to more than 65 student entrepreneur finalists, Dzinotyiwei proudly represented Africa through a series of highly competitive rounds and made it through its final stages.

Vambo Academy started after she began tutoring ChiShona to children in her neighbourhood.

When interest grew significantly and considering it was the start of a global pandemic, she decided to convert her services strictly online.

"So we took our offering online, and the rest is history", she says.

The platform offers a variety of self-learning tools, tutors, informative blogs, regular podcasts and more.

Dzinotyiwei spoke fondly about being a GSEA Global finalist this year.

"To me it shows that I have what it takes to build a business for the global stage," she added.

This article first appeared on EWN : Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa