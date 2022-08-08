Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another damaging blow in her legal battles.
The High Court in Pretoria has set aside portions of a third report, in which former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay is implicated.
It has declared the remedial action against him as unlawful, and ordered that it be set aside.
Parliament’s impeachment inquiry considered three reports in which the embattled Public Protector made adverse findings against Pillay.
In two previous reports set aside by the court, Mkhwebane made adverse findings against Pillay regarding a pension payout following his early retirement from SARS and his appointment as the deputy commissioner.
RELATED: Mkhwebane's battle to survive
In contrast to the position we've seen, where Mkhwebane, at the helm of the Public Protector has persisted with indefensible and unwinnable cases. Her office is now saying we don't believe we have prospects of successfully defending this report.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24
She was lambasted by the courts for not giving proper hearings to the people seriously implicated in her reports, and seeking their side of the story.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24
Listen to the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios.Read More
SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters.Read More
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.Read More
NPA taps into business sector skillset in bid to increase effective prosecutions
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.Read More
How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men
Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the gender pay gap has resulted in more women being underinsured compared to men.Read More
Mopane worms: SA has all ingredients to lead global edible insects movement
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Nelson Mandela University in Conservation Management's Dr James Sekonya, about his research on mopane worms.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More