'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is of the view that the KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier but with little authority over the province.
This is according to the party's president, Velenkosini Hlabisa.
He was reacting to the announcement during an interview with 702's John Perlman.
Dube-Ncube is the province's finance MEC and will take over the reins from Sihle Zikalala, who stepped down as premier last Friday.
The party in the province made the announcement on Monday.
Hlabisa added that the premier-elect will get orders from the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) on how to select her cabinet.
The IFP welcomes the nomination of the designate premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, because of her skills, abilities, and experience. We all know that Nomusa Dube-Ncube was rejected by the ANC delegates, so now she is going to be a good premier but with no authority over the cabinet and over the members of the legislature.Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - Inkatha Freedom Party
She will not be able to hold to account the cabinet ministers, she will not be able to introduce consequence management to Sboniso Duma and the rest of the PEC who will be serving in her cabinet.Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - Inkatha Freedom Party
We all know now who are going to be the new MECs. This is not the choice by Nomusa Dube-Ncube, but she was given that these are the people you will announce as her cabinet. She will be driving her cabinet over which she has no authority, and she will be a compromised premier.Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - Inkatha Freedom Party
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show.Read More
'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube
John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA
Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?
Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.Read More
More from Local
Is SA ready for four-day work week?
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.Read More
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show.Read More
We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's 30th anniversary.Read More
'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube
John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applications.Read More
What does financial literacy mean to you?
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security, Eldred De Klerk, on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.Read More