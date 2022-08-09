'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP





Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is of the view that the KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier but with little authority over the province.

This is according to the party's president, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

He was reacting to the announcement during an interview with 702's John Perlman.

Dube-Ncube is the province's finance MEC and will take over the reins from Sihle Zikalala, who stepped down as premier last Friday.

The party in the province made the announcement on Monday.

Hlabisa added that the premier-elect will get orders from the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) on how to select her cabinet.

The IFP welcomes the nomination of the designate premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, because of her skills, abilities, and experience. We all know that Nomusa Dube-Ncube was rejected by the ANC delegates, so now she is going to be a good premier but with no authority over the cabinet and over the members of the legislature. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - Inkatha Freedom Party

She will not be able to hold to account the cabinet ministers, she will not be able to introduce consequence management to Sboniso Duma and the rest of the PEC who will be serving in her cabinet. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - Inkatha Freedom Party

We all know now who are going to be the new MECs. This is not the choice by Nomusa Dube-Ncube, but she was given that these are the people you will announce as her cabinet. She will be driving her cabinet over which she has no authority, and she will be a compromised premier. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - Inkatha Freedom Party

Listen to the full interview below...