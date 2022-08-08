'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube
The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the announcement of Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the province's premier-elect.
The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday revealed Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its first-ever female candidate for the province's premier post on Monday.
John Perlman spoke Fikile Masiko -coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, about the announcement. Masiko says Dube-Ncube has broken barriers.
Let me wish to congratulate comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube for breaking the glass ceiling and we know it has taken so long for the province to have its first female premier and as the African National Congress Women task team, we are super excited.Fikile Masiko, Coordinator - KZN African National Congress Women's League
We know and we trust in her leadership qualities, her capabilities, and we also do understand that her stature is beyond reproach.Fikile Masiko, Coordinator - KZN African National Congress Women's League
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
