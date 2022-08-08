60% of SRD grants recipients are young - what's the impact of this?





The rate of youth unemployment in the country is a major issue, and the effects of this can be seen as 60% of the recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant are young people.

John Perlman spoke to Andrew Donaldson - research associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town - about the correlation between youth unemployment and those receiving the grant.

One of the benefits of receiving this grant is that it can help young people to search for jobs by covering the cost of data, or transport, to interviews.

However, while this alleviates some of that pressure, it does not address the core problem.

The efforts that go into assisting people in job search don’t solve the overall unemployment problem, it’s the demand side of the labour market [that must be addressed]. Andrew Donaldson, research associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town

In order to address high unemployment, job creation and employment of young people needs to be a priority at a policy and a societal level, says Donaldson.

Listen to the audio below for more.