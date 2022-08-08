



Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)

The National Prosecuting Authority is ramping up efforts to respond to the Zondo Commission, and will need specialised skills to tackle complexed corruption cases.

Business Leadership South Africa has offered to help the NPA, by providing technical skills to gradually increase its effective prosecutions.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing of Tax Abuse (OUTA) says a collaboration between the NPA and the business sector will contribute tremendously to the fight against corruption.

There are a lot of members who could bring investigative skills. Forensic audit skills. These are the type of skills the NPA needs to piece these cases together. Getting the evidence lined up to make a strong case. Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

We know the NPA has been decimated and hollowed out during the Zuma years Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

We've got 10 years of backlog here, and the NPA's dealing with everyday crime. Every day rape, murder corruption, fraud. To deal with a backlog that we have and the scale of it, it's going to take a very long time. Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NPA taps into business sector skillset in bid to increase effective prosecutions