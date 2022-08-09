'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer
JOHANNESBURG - Australian singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer, she was 73.
The British-born Australian actress was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, one of the most successful film musicals ever made.
Her husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her official social media accounts.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement on the singer's verified Instagram account. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."
Travolta, who co-starred as Danny alongside Newton-John in Grease posted a tribute to her on his Instagram page.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" said Travolta.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer
Source : therealonj/instagram.com
More from Lifestyle
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special
Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.Read More
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84
He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.Read More
How to start your post-birth fitness journey
Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.Read More
42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed?
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from this stress.Read More
60% of SRD grants recipients are young - what's the impact of this?
John Perlman spoke to Andrew Donaldson - research associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town - about the correlation between youth unemployment and those receiving this grant.Read More
How to keep your child safe around pet dogs
Uveka Rangappa spoke to executive director of ChildSafe South Africa Zaitoon Rabaney about preventing dog bites in children.Read More
Family matters: Dealing with losing a loved one to suicide
Thabo Shole Mashao spoke to Clinical Psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo about how to deal with the aftermath of a loved one taking their life.Read More
Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know
Africa Melane speaks to CEO at Fitzanne Estates, Pearl Scheltema, about what you need to know about updating your property plans if you are looking at selling or purchasing.Read More
How you can start the process of healing childhood trauma as an adult - expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to give us the tips and tricks on how to deal with childhood trauma as an adult.Read More