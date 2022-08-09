'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 12:52
The parents of Ashley speak about how proud they are of Ashley.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:12
Raising boys to treat girls better
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Charley Pietersen - Founder of Growing Up Without A Father Foundation
Today at 14:05
The Series on Medical Aid matters - Medical Aid Technicalities (Episode 2)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mark Hyman - Founder and CEO of Medicheck
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How women approach buying cars
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
Today at 15:40
Talker/ Music
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Doing great things within your community
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Navin Bachu - Resident of ward 66 and Activist
Today at 16:10
Women's Heritage monument in Lillian Ngoyi being neglected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshwarelo Mathebula - Acting Director of Infrastructure with the Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Kingsol Chabalala MPL DA Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Flagstaff with Lukhona Mnguni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst, University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Today at 16:40
Talker/ Music
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Government proposes a six month scarp mental ban to combat cable theft
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Donald MacKay - Director at Xa International Trade Advisors
Today at 17:20
Is the retirement fund industry doing enough when it comes to Unclaimed benefits?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jeanine Astrup - Member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants Retirement Funds Project Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:50
Unlearning false strength and success as women.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - A pragmatic take on ESG investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carmen Nel - Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers
Latest Local
Is SA ready for four-day work week? Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a fou... 9 August 2022 12:14 PM
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show. 9 August 2022 12:08 PM
We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's 30th anniversary. 9 August 2022 11:21 AM
View all Local
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show. 9 August 2022 12:08 PM
'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate... 9 August 2022 8:32 AM
'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect No... 8 August 2022 7:11 PM
View all Politics
Is SA ready for four-day work week? Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a fou... 9 August 2022 12:14 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters. 8 August 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film music... 9 August 2022 8:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Co... 8 August 2022 12:09 PM
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 8 August 2022 10:13 AM
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020. 8 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer

9 August 2022 8:37 AM
by Eyewitness News
John Travolta
Grease
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer

The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

JOHANNESBURG - Australian singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer, she was 73.

The British-born Australian actress was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her official social media accounts.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement on the singer's verified Instagram account. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

Travolta, who co-starred as Danny alongside Newton-John in Grease posted a tribute to her on his Instagram page.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" said Travolta.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer




More from Lifestyle

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

9 August 2022 12:22 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.

Read More arrow_forward

Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

9 August 2022 12:10 PM

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

Read More arrow_forward

How to start your post-birth fitness journey

9 August 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.

Read More arrow_forward

42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed?

9 August 2022 6:49 AM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from this stress.

Read More arrow_forward

60% of SRD grants recipients are young - what's the impact of this?

8 August 2022 9:13 PM

John Perlman spoke to Andrew Donaldson - research associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town - about the correlation between youth unemployment and those receiving this grant.

Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your child safe around pet dogs

8 August 2022 5:50 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to executive director of ChildSafe South Africa Zaitoon Rabaney about preventing dog bites in children.

Read More arrow_forward

Family matters: Dealing with losing a loved one to suicide

8 August 2022 12:39 PM

Thabo Shole Mashao spoke to Clinical Psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo about how to deal with the aftermath of a loved one taking their life.

Read More arrow_forward

Updating your property plans before selling? Here's what you should know

8 August 2022 7:22 AM

Africa Melane speaks to CEO at Fitzanne Estates, Pearl Scheltema, about what you need to know about updating your property plans if you are looking at selling or purchasing. 

Read More arrow_forward

How you can start the process of healing childhood trauma as an adult - expert

7 August 2022 9:29 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane to give us the tips and tricks on how to deal with childhood trauma as an adult.

Read More arrow_forward

How you can help raise guide dogs to help differently abled people

7 August 2022 1:14 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the Head of Kennels, Puppy Raising and Puppy Centre at the South African Guide-Dogs Association,  Leigh De Beaufort about the puppy raisers' programme in Gauteng. 

Read More arrow_forward

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

Politics Local

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

Business Local

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

Lifestyle Entertainment

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Leaked SANDF memo suggests army simply planning ahead - Heitman

9 August 2022 12:42 PM

Justice a step closer for CT GBV survivor after missing docket found

9 August 2022 12:32 PM

Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

9 August 2022 12:10 PM

