We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman





Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Facebook.

He's a man many believe should be running the country as he is considered to be a true South African hero.

But Gift of the Giver's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has no political ambitions, and instead, remains steadfast in his mission to fix the country from the ground up.

For three decades, he's been at the helm of an organisation that has been at the forefront of restoring hope to people around the world when help was needed the most – from Bosnia, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Iraq, Pakistan, Japan and - of course - here at home.

Dr Sooliman and his passionate and hardworking team have ventured into disaster-stricken and war-torn countries to bring relief to those who need it the most.

As one of the most respected and renowned humanitarian organisations in the world, Dr Sooliman has won countless global awards for Gift of the Givers.

It's a responsibility he does not take lightly.

On the 30th anniversary of Gift of the Giver's, Dr Sooliman spoke to Bongani Bingwa about the organisation's growth.

Gift of the Givers was established in August 1992 after Dr Sooliman's profound meeting with a spiritual teacher in Istanbul, who called on him to serve humanity.

The story of how he founded the organisation has been told multiple times, and remains a great source of inspiration for him and others.

Every time I met him [spiritual teacher], he said it will grow and grow. He said I won't understand things now, but I will understand it later. I didn't expect it to grow this much. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

The relief agency's early years came amid a period of great uncertainty as South Africa was paving its way to democracy.

The dedicated doctor later closed his practice in 1994 to focus on Gift of the Givers work.

At a time where the country was still deeply divided on racial, cultural and religious lines, the organisation became a unifier.

He [spiritual teacher] told me to help everyone, unconditionally. Do not expect anything in return, not even a thank you, just continuous serving. You will see people will come from all over the world to you, and that's exactly what has happened. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

All South Africans have bought into the organisation, everyone supports it. Gift of the Givers has united the entire country into one structure. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Over the past two years, Dr Sooliman has seen first-hand the total collapse of state-run facilities and the failure of government to provide basic services, as a result of corruption and maladministration.

For the most part, the organisation has come to the rescue of crumbling public hospitals and provide life-saving support to citizens in poor communities - fulfilling a role that should essentially be executed by the government.

Despite the continuous cycle of crime, poverty and inequality in South Africa, Dr Sooliman remains positive about the country's future.

We always look at our situation and think things are very bad. I've been to war zones, I've seen countries torn apart, but we didn't do that. We had a transition that saved the country. There was no civil war. We had a fantastic leader in Nelson Mandela who united the nation, after years of difficulty. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Right now, while we have difficulty, there's crises in Europe. There's water shortages, ships can't travel, the cost of energy, farming has gone up...there's job losses. There is crime in other parts of the world, we just don't see it. Yes we have difficulty, but it's not insurmountable. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Dr Sooliman believes South Africa can only transform if its citizens take charge of their future and become agents of change.

We have good people in this country, in government, in corporates and the religious sector. If we put our heads together and have active citizenry, we can fix the country ourselves. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

