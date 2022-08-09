IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress





Velenkosini Hlabisa looks on at Mangosuthu Buthelezi portrait at the IFP's offices in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The recent announcement of the African National Congress’ Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its candidate to become the first female premier of KwaZulu-Natal has further focused the spotlight on women occupying leadership positions in politics, especially political parties.

The conversation around gender parity in politics has been widely discussed for some time now as more political parties, both here at home and around the world, are primarily led by women.

Some political parties have introduced new measures to address the long-standing issue of less women in leadership positions in politics, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, according to leader Velenkosi Hlabisa.

Hlabisa spoke to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show to explain how the party is working on including more women in internal crucial positions.

It is work in progress that women be afforded opportunities at all levels. Velenkosini Hlabisa - IFP leader

Hlabisa said the work to allocate women in senior government positions started, following last year’s local government elections.

Of late, if you look at local municipalities where we had elections last year, we tried to field women in senior positions at exco level, speaker level [and] if not a mayor, [then] a deputy mayor. Velenkosini Hlabisa - IFP leader

Hlabisa says gender parity has become crucial for the IFP and stringent measures have been put in place to address the poor representation of women in key positions in politics.

It is in black and white; even when it comes to positions of provincial and National Assembly, there is a position that out of the first numbers, there must be a woman and there must be a young person and then you take the second category, [where it states] there should be a there should be a female and a young person, so that we balance experience, gender as well as the upcoming leaders. It is in our programmes. Velenkosini Hlabisa - IFP leader

Listen to the audio below for the full interview.