IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress
- IFP working on having more women in key party positions
- IFP weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa' Phala Phala game farm burglary saga
- Hlabisa speaks on factionalism and corruption within the IFP
The recent announcement of the African National Congress’ Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its candidate to become the first female premier of KwaZulu-Natal has further focused the spotlight on women occupying leadership positions in politics, especially political parties.
The conversation around gender parity in politics has been widely discussed for some time now as more political parties, both here at home and around the world, are primarily led by women.
Some political parties have introduced new measures to address the long-standing issue of less women in leadership positions in politics, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, according to leader Velenkosi Hlabisa.
Hlabisa spoke to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show to explain how the party is working on including more women in internal crucial positions.
It is work in progress that women be afforded opportunities at all levels.Velenkosini Hlabisa - IFP leader
Hlabisa said the work to allocate women in senior government positions started, following last year’s local government elections.
Of late, if you look at local municipalities where we had elections last year, we tried to field women in senior positions at exco level, speaker level [and] if not a mayor, [then] a deputy mayor.Velenkosini Hlabisa - IFP leader
Hlabisa says gender parity has become crucial for the IFP and stringent measures have been put in place to address the poor representation of women in key positions in politics.
It is in black and white; even when it comes to positions of provincial and National Assembly, there is a position that out of the first numbers, there must be a woman and there must be a young person and then you take the second category, [where it states] there should be a there should be a female and a young person, so that we balance experience, gender as well as the upcoming leaders. It is in our programmes.Velenkosini Hlabisa - IFP leader
Listen to the audio below for the full interview.
More from Politics
'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP
John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube
John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA
Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?
Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.Read More
More from Local
Is SA ready for four-day work week?
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.Read More
We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's 30th anniversary.Read More
'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP
John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube
John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
'ANC must not tokenise incoming, first-ever women KZN premier Dube-Ncube'
Mandy Wiener spoke to political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi, about the ANC's first female premier candidate in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More
'We are cruising nicely' : Mabona on GP 2023 school online applications
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, for updates on the 2023 online school applications.Read More
What does financial literacy mean to you?
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
Police need to improve service, governance to gain trust from communities
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security, Eldred De Klerk, on how to bridge the trust deficit relationship between the police and communities.Read More