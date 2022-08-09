'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special
With rolling blackouts, skyrocketing fuel and food prices, and the often unbelievable things happening in the news every day, some would say South Africa is like a comedy show.
But through all the bleakness and the despair, we know South Africans have a good sense of humour and indeed, we are in need of a good laugh right now.
In celebration of Women’s Month, comedy lovers can look forward to a new special 'Laugh Mosadi', featuring an all-female powerhouse line-up hosted by comedian, actress, and writer Tumi Morake.
The show will feature a stellar team of female stand-ups such as Angel Campey, Khanyisa Bunu, Lihle Msimang, and Nina Hasting, to name a few, and will take place at Emperors Palace's Theatre of Marcellus on Saturday, 13 August.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Morake said she believes comedy is a healer and "the best pill to swallow the truth".
We have a lot to laugh about. Celebrating us, our relationships with our bodies and our relationships with the world we live in.Tumi Morake, comedian, actress, and writer
In a world becoming increasingly sensitive to stereotypes around racial, gender, religious, cultural identities, comedians believe the art form is under immense pressure. The recent backlash over jokes made by US comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle is one example of how the comedy scene is changing.
Right now, comedy is under attack. The woke and social police want to regulate what people say on stage. As women, we just got the platform and now they want to police. Threaten to cancel me, but I'm going to say what needs to be said. We have to laugh.Tumi Morake, comedian, actress, and writer
But Morake feels comedy should not be censored as it's meant to hold a mirror to society.
Comedy is supposed to be where you say what cannot be said in the streets, what you cannot say in the news, or in front of your people. You have to get on stage and say in the safety of a place of comedy, let's talk about this.Tumi Morake, comedian, actress, and writer
That's why on the comedy stages in South Africa and in America, the big gags will be about black and white. Because there's still that racial tension we still have to work through and comedy helps you through it. When you listen to the gags around poverty, it's something everyone struggles with. It's about truth and pain... we take our pain to stage.Tumi Morake, comedian, actress, and writer
Tickets to Laugh Mosadi start from R150 can be bought at here.
Listen to the full interview below.
