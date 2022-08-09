Is SA ready for four-day work week?





The COVID-19 pandemic that saw many countries going into lockdowns also changed ways of living for many communities. Some of these changes included adapting and finding new ways to work in order to avoid exacerbating the spread of the virus.

Photo by Kaitlyn Baker on Unsplash

Some of these new ways of working included working from home and a phenomena which has now become a topic of interest - working four days a week.

Generally, this meant employees worked a 32-hour week instead of a 40-hour week, but for the same pay. Countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Iceland, New Zealand and Belgium announced that they were experimenting with this model as means to improve work-life balances. But for some countries, like Scotland, experimenting the idea of shorter working weeks date back to 2015.

In South Africa, public holidays often at times, also see employers and employees operating and working four-day weeks. But can four-day working weeks be a feasible model for South Africa?

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi.

I think that it is feasible, that’s my opinion, but like any change, there would be some [obstacles] along the way. Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and managing director of Imizizi

But this is not a new phenomenon; it started a while back I think in the 19th century already and with COVID having hit us the way that it did and without us having had the time to prepare, we found ourselves having to adjust to different ways of working… and working from home was a new thing. Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and managing director of Imizizi

Seshea says hybrid working and working from home for some has also resulted in negative perceptions on five-day working weeks.

Since COVID, I think even coming into the office has been something out of the ordinary for people. Hybrid working is becoming a benefit for most employers. Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and managing director of Imizizi

Listen to the full interview below.