Is SA ready for four-day work week?

Today at 12:52
The parents of Ashley speak about how proud they are of Ashley.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:12
Raising boys to treat girls better
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Charley Pietersen - Founder of Growing Up Without A Father Foundation
Today at 14:05
The Series on Medical Aid matters - Medical Aid Technicalities (Episode 2)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mark Hyman - Founder and CEO of Medicheck
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How women approach buying cars
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
Today at 15:40
Talker/ Music
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Doing great things within your community
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Navin Bachu - Resident of ward 66 and Activist
Today at 16:10
Women's Heritage monument in Lillian Ngoyi being neglected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshwarelo Mathebula - Acting Director of Infrastructure with the Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Kingsol Chabalala MPL DA Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Flagstaff with Lukhona Mnguni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst, University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Today at 16:40
Talker/ Music
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Government proposes a six month scarp mental ban to combat cable theft
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Donald MacKay - Director at Xa International Trade Advisors
Today at 17:20
Is the retirement fund industry doing enough when it comes to Unclaimed benefits?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jeanine Astrup - Member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants Retirement Funds Project Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:50
Unlearning false strength and success as women.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - A pragmatic take on ESG investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carmen Nel - Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers
No Items to show
Is SA ready for four-day work week?

9 August 2022 12:14 PM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
four-day work week
Coronavirus
working from home
The Clement Manyathela Show
Hybrid Working
Imizizi

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.

The COVID-19 pandemic that saw many countries going into lockdowns also changed ways of living for many communities. Some of these changes included adapting and finding new ways to work in order to avoid exacerbating the spread of the virus.

Photo by Kaitlyn Baker on Unsplash

Some of these new ways of working included working from home and a phenomena which has now become a topic of interest - working four days a week.

Generally, this meant employees worked a 32-hour week instead of a 40-hour week, but for the same pay. Countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Iceland, New Zealand and Belgium announced that they were experimenting with this model as means to improve work-life balances. But for some countries, like Scotland, experimenting the idea of shorter working weeks date back to 2015.

In South Africa, public holidays often at times, also see employers and employees operating and working four-day weeks. But can four-day working weeks be a feasible model for South Africa?

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi.

I think that it is feasible, that’s my opinion, but like any change, there would be some [obstacles] along the way.

Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and managing director of Imizizi

But this is not a new phenomenon; it started a while back I think in the 19th century already and with COVID having hit us the way that it did and without us having had the time to prepare, we found ourselves having to adjust to different ways of working… and working from home was a new thing.

Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and managing director of Imizizi

Seshea says hybrid working and working from home for some has also resulted in negative perceptions on five-day working weeks.

Since COVID, I think even coming into the office has been something out of the ordinary for people. Hybrid working is becoming a benefit for most employers.

Mponeng Seshea, co-founder and managing director of Imizizi

Listen to the full interview below.




