'Women can shutdown the country': Reflections on Women's Day





Women in South Africa have the power to shut down the country, if they collectively act.

That's the strong view of two gender activists, in the wake of the continuous onslaught against women in the country.

Gender-based violence is considered the the country’s second pandemic, one which has taken the advancement of women's rights many steps back.

The gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, the hacking to death of two grade 12 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal and the rape and murder of Hillary Gardee in Mpumalanga are just some of the most high-profile cases in recent months.

As South Africa marks Women's Month, women have very little to celebrate, once again.

Today, the 9 August marks 66 years ago since 20,000 women marched in a peaceful protest to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the Urban Areas Act of 1950.

How do we as a society reflect on this day?

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Zakhona Mvelase, the founder of African Women Against Corruption Network and Prof Amanda Gouws from Stellenbosch University on the contemporary challenges facing women in South Africa.

They believe women today need to look at the women of 1950 to create mass mobilisation against the status quo.

With the freedom we have, it's still absurd that we're going through various types of oppression. It's horrible that we have to look at these recent events and revert back to what this day was meant to be. Zakhona Mvelase, African Women Against Corruption Network founder

Prof Gouws compares South Africa's current social-economic context to the famous 1954 novel Lord of the Flies.

The book explores the conflict between the human impulse towards savagery and the rules of civilisation.

Twenty-eight years after the end of apartheid, Prof Gouws said these "savage impulses are triumphing over democracy".

Here we are in a country with such deep factionalism in the ruling party, where one group tries to maintain democracy and the other wants a corrupt regime. I thought about the eight young women raped in West Village. And it was those savage brutal impulses of the people who raped them that triumphed. Prof Amanda Gouws, distinguished professor of political science and chair in Gender Politics

That's the problem for women in South Africa. Those savage impulses we live with on a daily basis. We are safe nowhere and we live in fear. How do we celebrate Women's Day when we've all been reduced to victimhood? That is not a democracy... it's not a place where people have agency. Prof Amanda Gouws, distinguished professor of political science and chair in Gender Politics

Mvelase believe government is far-removed from the actual realities of women.

If we're going to say we're looking to government to solve the problem, that time has passed. If we look back at this day, those women said enough is enough. We need to get to that point, and say how do we solve the problem ourselves? If we're going to expect people not affected by these problems to be the one's to be solving them, we're going to have this conversation over and over again without any result. Zakhona Mvelase, African Women Against Corruption Network founder

