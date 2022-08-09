'Women can shutdown the country': Reflections on Women's Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Concourt ruling that only South Africans and permanent residents may be lawyers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adv Modidima Mannye - Admitted advocate of the High Court South Africa
Today at 21:05
Education Feature: New draft rules to differentiate colleges
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 22:05
The Love Connection: When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lisa Welsh, intimacy coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Amnesty International: Youth pregnancy is a societal and state crisis According to the research between April 2017 and September 2021, the number of births to young and adolescent girls between the ag... 9 August 2022 3:11 PM
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa. 9 August 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Women's Day: ANCWL's march highlights contributions made by the women of 1956 Mandy Wiener spoke to ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary Ester Nhlapo on the Midday Report. 9 August 2022 4:01 PM
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show. 9 August 2022 12:08 PM
'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate... 9 August 2022 8:32 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Is SA ready for four-day work week? Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a fou... 9 August 2022 12:14 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
View all Business
How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well? Uveka Rangappa spoke to founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women. 9 August 2022 2:58 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed? Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from th... 9 August 2022 6:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Co... 8 August 2022 12:09 PM
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 8 August 2022 10:13 AM
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020. 8 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Women can shutdown the country': Reflections on Women's Day

9 August 2022 1:25 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rape
Womens Day
Government
gender based violence

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zakhona Mvelase, the founder of African Women Against Corruption Network and Prof Amanda Gouws from Stellenbosch University on the contemporary challenges facing women in South Africa.

Women in South Africa have the power to shut down the country, if they collectively act.

That's the strong view of two gender activists, in the wake of the continuous onslaught against women in the country.

Gender-based violence is considered the the country’s second pandemic, one which has taken the advancement of women's rights many steps back.

The gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, the hacking to death of two grade 12 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal and the rape and murder of Hillary Gardee in Mpumalanga are just some of the most high-profile cases in recent months.

As South Africa marks Women's Month, women have very little to celebrate, once again.

Today, the 9 August marks 66 years ago since 20,000 women marched in a peaceful protest to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the Urban Areas Act of 1950.

How do we as a society reflect on this day?

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Zakhona Mvelase, the founder of African Women Against Corruption Network and Prof Amanda Gouws from Stellenbosch University on the contemporary challenges facing women in South Africa.

They believe women today need to look at the women of 1950 to create mass mobilisation against the status quo.

With the freedom we have, it's still absurd that we're going through various types of oppression. It's horrible that we have to look at these recent events and revert back to what this day was meant to be.

Zakhona Mvelase, African Women Against Corruption Network founder

Prof Gouws compares South Africa's current social-economic context to the famous 1954 novel Lord of the Flies.

The book explores the conflict between the human impulse towards savagery and the rules of civilisation.

Twenty-eight years after the end of apartheid, Prof Gouws said these "savage impulses are triumphing over democracy".

Here we are in a country with such deep factionalism in the ruling party, where one group tries to maintain democracy and the other wants a corrupt regime. I thought about the eight young women raped in West Village. And it was those savage brutal impulses of the people who raped them that triumphed.

Prof Amanda Gouws, distinguished professor of political science and chair in Gender Politics

That's the problem for women in South Africa. Those savage impulses we live with on a daily basis. We are safe nowhere and we live in fear. How do we celebrate Women's Day when we've all been reduced to victimhood? That is not a democracy... it's not a place where people have agency.

Prof Amanda Gouws, distinguished professor of political science and chair in Gender Politics

Mvelase believe government is far-removed from the actual realities of women.

If we're going to say we're looking to government to solve the problem, that time has passed. If we look back at this day, those women said enough is enough. We need to get to that point, and say how do we solve the problem ourselves? If we're going to expect people not affected by these problems to be the one's to be solving them, we're going to have this conversation over and over again without any result.

Zakhona Mvelase, African Women Against Corruption Network founder

To listen to the full conversation, scroll up.




9 August 2022 1:25 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rape
Womens Day
Government
gender based violence

More from Local

Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amnesty International: Youth pregnancy is a societal and state crisis

9 August 2022 3:11 PM

According to the research between April 2017 and September 2021, the number of births to young and adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years increased by 48.7%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa

9 August 2022 2:38 PM

Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso

9 August 2022 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal ,about this response and whether or not it would be effective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

9 August 2022 1:20 PM

Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a paediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

9 August 2022 12:14 PM

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

9 August 2022 12:08 PM

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

9 August 2022 11:21 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's 30th anniversary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP

9 August 2022 8:32 AM

John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We trust her leadership qualities and stature': KZN ANCWL on Nomusa Dube-Ncube

8 August 2022 7:11 PM

John Perlman spoke to coordinator of the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikile Masiko, about the province's premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

Politics Local

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

Business Local

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

Lifestyle Entertainment

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

South African women remain vulnerable wherever they are: Malema

9 August 2022 4:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA