Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

Junk food, burger and apples. Image: Pixabay

Childhood obesity is said to be a fast-growing disease globally.

Gradual weight gain to eventual obesity begins in the early years of a child's life and can continue to adulthood.

According to findings by the Heart and Stroke Foundation, more than 14% of primary school learners across South African are overweight.

Obesity poses a severe health risk to children that can persist into adulthood, some of which can be life-threatening.

How can families manage to sensitively deal with an overweight child?

Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a pediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed.

A child needs to be examined, we need to do hormonal levels, thyroid everything to see if [a] child has any metabolic problems before we say [they are overweight]. Dr Nosipho Maponya, pediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Maponya says if it ever happens that a child is obese due to poor nutrition, then the entire family should consider a healthy diet.

We cannot be giving a child something healthy when you guys are having [unhealthy food]. So, it’s a family affair so that you can encourage [the child]. Dr Nosipho Maponya, pediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Maponya says if a child is not eating healthily, this will affect some their body organs.

The lungs are going to be affected because the lungs are full of fat. Dr Nosipho Maponya, pediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Maponya encourages parents to also watch the language they use when they speak to children about their weight.

Also, the most important thing is self-esteem. Most of these children are so depressed because of that. Dr Nosipho Maponya, pediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed