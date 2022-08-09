Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso
After the violent protests that erupted around illegal mining, police tactical response teams have been set up in the affected communities, but will this actually help the situation?
Mandy Wiener spoke to criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal, about this response and whether or not it would be effective.
According to Gopal, setting up these tactical response teams cannot work as a long term or sustainable solution, and it appears to be a knee jerk reaction and show of force from the minister.
I think the worry for policy analysts and criminologists is, why has the South African government, especially the police services, allowed the situation to reach this level?”Nirmala Gopal, criminologist
This situation with illegal mining has been ongoing for decades and should have been addressed, and Crime Intelligence should have been involved, years ago.
The failure of the police service to adequately address this has led to a rise in vigilantism and could have further long-term consequences for the country if real action is not taken.
Listen to the audio below for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients
The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.Read More
Amnesty International: Youth pregnancy is a societal and state crisis
According to the research between April 2017 and September 2021, the number of births to young and adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years increased by 48.7%.Read More
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa
Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa.Read More
'Women can shutdown the country': Reflections on Women's Day
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zakhona Mvelase, the founder of African Women Against Corruption Network and Prof Amanda Gouws from Stellenbosch University on the contemporary challenges facing women in South Africa.Read More
Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity
Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a paediatrician at Mediclinic MuelmedRead More
Is SA ready for four-day work week?
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.Read More
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show.Read More
We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's 30th anniversary.Read More
'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP
John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.Read More