Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Women's Day: ANCWL's march highlights contributions made by the women of 1956 Mandy Wiener spoke to ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary Ester Nhlapo on the Midday Report. 9 August 2022 4:01 PM
View all Politics
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Is SA ready for four-day work week? Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a fou... 9 August 2022 12:14 PM
View all Business
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Co... 8 August 2022 12:09 PM
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 8 August 2022 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers

9 August 2022 9:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online shopping
Uber Eats
deliveries
MotionAds
Jon Berkowitz
delivery bikes
mobile advertising
mobile ads
Uber Eats drivers

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds.

- Back in 2019 two young entrepreneurs started a ‘moveable billboards’ industry and it's boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic

- MotionAds is proud to be a social impact business and will continue to empower delivery bike drivers says co-founder Jon Berkowitz

Image of delivery bike posted by MotionAds on Facebook

Back in 2019 two young entrepreneurs started a ‘moveable billboards’ industry in South Africa.

The business has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as online shopping took off.

MotionAds now has more than 500 drivers on the road and counts big hitters like Pick n Pay, Woolworths and MTN among their clients.

The company also recently teamed up with Uber Eats.

Related stories:

Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)

'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries

RELATED: 'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

MotionAds' tech-enabled systems and apps they've built also produce delivery insights for clients.

MotionAds is also proud to be a social impact business, says co-founder and director Jon Berkowitz in conversation with Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield).

It started in 2019 and I'm proud to say that today, we are working with Uber Eats... and at the base of this business is really a social enterprise where we turn food delivery bikes into moving billboards.

Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds

Now in 2022 after COVID and everything else that came with it, we're really enjoying the business and impacting the lives of all of these drivers.

Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds

We've paid out over R3.5 million to drivers from the very beginning.

Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds

When they first pitched their idea to companies they were met with "a lot of blank stares" Berkowitz recalls.

It's a tough thing being an innovator in this space... It took a lot of educating the market in terms of what the benefits are of food delivery bikes for advertising... one of those really being the unique access to the home and the ubiquitousness of these bikes... and real quality advertising space.

Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds

Thankfully we've passed that point and we have some really big brands with us... We're planning to scale to 5 000 bikes...

Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds

One of their core selling points is the trackability built into the platform says Berkowitz.

"With our food delivery drivers we've got an app on each of their phones and this tracks where they are in the country... At the end of every month we server report to clients."


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers




9 August 2022 9:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online shopping
Uber Eats
deliveries
MotionAds
Jon Berkowitz
delivery bikes
mobile advertising
mobile ads
Uber Eats drivers

More from Business

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

9 August 2022 12:14 PM

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch

8 August 2022 9:34 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules

8 August 2022 8:42 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

8 August 2022 8:41 PM

Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA taps into business sector skillset in bid to increase effective prosecutions

8 August 2022 7:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report

8 August 2022 6:53 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amnesty International: Youth pregnancy is a societal and state crisis

9 August 2022 3:11 PM

According to the research between April 2017 and September 2021, the number of births to young and adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years increased by 48.7%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa

9 August 2022 2:38 PM

Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso

9 August 2022 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal ,about this response and whether or not it would be effective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Women can shutdown the country': Reflections on Women's Day

9 August 2022 1:25 PM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zakhona Mvelase, the founder of African Women Against Corruption Network and Prof Amanda Gouws from Stellenbosch University on the contemporary challenges facing women in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

9 August 2022 1:20 PM

Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a paediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

9 August 2022 12:14 PM

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a four-day work week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

9 August 2022 12:08 PM

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can fix South Africa ourselves: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

9 August 2022 11:21 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman about the organisation's 30th anniversary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well?

9 August 2022 2:58 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

9 August 2022 1:20 PM

Thabo Shole-Mashao chats to Dr Nosipho Maponya, a paediatrician at Mediclinic Muelmed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

9 August 2022 12:22 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

9 August 2022 12:10 PM

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer

9 August 2022 8:37 AM

The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to start your post-birth fitness journey

9 August 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed?

9 August 2022 6:49 AM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from this stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

60% of SRD grants recipients are young - what's the impact of this?

8 August 2022 9:13 PM

John Perlman spoke to Andrew Donaldson - research associate at School of Economics at the University of Cape Town - about the correlation between youth unemployment and those receiving this grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

Politics Local

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

Business Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

Business Local Lifestyle Politics

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA