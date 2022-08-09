[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Concourt ruling that only South Africans and permanent residents may be lawyers
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adv Modidima Mannye - Admitted advocate of the High Court South Africa
Today at 21:05
Education Feature: New draft rules to differentiate colleges
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 22:05
The Love Connection: When should your partner's constant need for sex worry you?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lisa Welsh, intimacy coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Amnesty International: Youth pregnancy is a societal and state crisis According to the research between April 2017 and September 2021, the number of births to young and adolescent girls between the ag... 9 August 2022 3:11 PM
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa. 9 August 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Women's Day: ANCWL's march highlights contributions made by the women of 1956 Mandy Wiener spoke to ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary Ester Nhlapo on the Midday Report. 9 August 2022 4:01 PM
IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Thabo Shole Mashao on The Clement Manyathela Show. 9 August 2022 12:08 PM
'Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a good premier with no authority' - IFP John Perlman speaks to the leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, about KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect candidate... 9 August 2022 8:32 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Is SA ready for four-day work week? Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Mponeng Seshea, the co-founder and managing director of Imizizi about South Africa switching to a fou... 9 August 2022 12:14 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
View all Business
How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well? Uveka Rangappa spoke to founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women. 9 August 2022 2:58 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
42% of women report suffering from burnout - how can this be managed? Uveka Rangappa spoke to Kerry Rudman from Brain Harmonics about the strain of burnout and retraining your brain to recover from th... 9 August 2022 6:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Co... 8 August 2022 12:09 PM
WATCH: Nick Faldo's emotional farewell What’s Viral gone with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 8 August 2022 10:13 AM
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020. 8 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Paul Theron
book review
business books
distractions
Motheo Khoaripe
Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again
Johann Hari
attention span
attention

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

Standing in this week for Bruce Whitfield, Motheo Khoaripe talked to Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Theron reviewed "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" by New York Times bestselling author, Johann Hari.

@ maxriesgo/123rf.com

RELATED: Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

“Read this book to save your mind” says one reviewer (Susan Cain, author of Quiet), but Theron is not 100% behind its premise.

The book basically suggests we're really screwed, all of us, as a species because of cellphones, being online too much... We're not sleeping well, we can't concentrate on anything important... We never read anything that's long...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

But the underlying concern I have about this book is that, actually, it's dead wrong... for me, anyway, it's really just part of a long-running thing over many centuries where people worry about the impact of technology on society. In my view, smartphones have made us all better people... we're connected...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Look, it is a good book... He's a deep thinker... I don't want to knock him; I think people will find value here.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

I think the idea that our focus has been stolen... maybe there is a little bit of something there... I just think the book is built on a false premise, which is that somehow our cellphones are killing us while I think they're making us better!... They [the suggested remedies] are fairly obvious observations... I think it's all about personal management...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Description on Amazon:

Our ability to pay attention is collapsing. From the New York Times bestselling author of Chasing the Scream and Lost Connections comes a groundbreaking examination of why this is happening - and how to get our attention back.

In the United States, teenagers can focus on one task for only sixty-five seconds at a time, and office workers average only three minutes.

Like so many of us, Johann Hari was finding that constantly switching from device to device and tab to tab was a diminishing and depressing way to live. He tried all sorts of self-help solutions—even abandoning his phone for three months - but nothing seemed to work. So Hari went on an epic journey across the world to interview the leading experts on human attention - and he discovered that everything we think we know about this crisis is wrong.

We think our inability to focus is a personal failure to exert enough willpower over our devices. The truth is even more disturbing: our focus has been stolen by powerful external forces that have left us uniquely vulnerable to corporations determined to raid our attention for profit.

Hari found that there are twelve deep causes of this crisis, from the decline of mind-wandering to rising pollution, all of which have robbed some of our attention. In Stolen Focus, he introduces readers to Silicon Valley dissidents who learned to hack human attention, and veterinarians who diagnose dogs with ADHD. He explores a favela in Rio de Janeiro where everyone lost their attention in a particularly surreal way, and an office in New Zealand that discovered a remarkable technique to restore workers’ productivity.

Crucially, Hari learned how we can reclaim our focus—as individuals, and as a society—if we are determined to fight for it. Stolen Focus will transform the debate about attention and finally show us how to get it back.

Scroll up to listen to the review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?




9 August 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Paul Theron
book review
business books
distractions
Motheo Khoaripe
Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again
Johann Hari
attention span
attention

More from Business Books

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

28 June 2022 8:59 PM

Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists

14 June 2022 4:07 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions

30 May 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

IFP’s Hlabisa on women leadership in party: It is a work in progress

Politics Local

Is SA ready for four-day work week?

Business Local

'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special

Lifestyle Entertainment

Healthy familial eating habits can curb child obesity

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

South African women remain vulnerable wherever they are: Malema

9 August 2022 4:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA