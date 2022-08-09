How do we raise boys to respect and treat women well?





When we look at empowering and protecting women and creating an equal society, we talk a lot about what women need to do.

However, the other side to this conversation, especially in light of the gender-based violence in South Africa, is looking at how we teach boys and men to interact with women.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to the founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation Charley Pietersen about raising boys to respect women.

According to Pietersen, as a country, we too often delay having these important conversations until we are faced with tragedy.

We’re good at talk shows, we’re good at waiting for Women’s Day or Women’s Month and after that nothing happens. Charley Pietersen, founder of Growing Up Without a Father Foundation

One of the issues that leads to this mistreatment of women by men is due to boys not having a father or positive male role model in their life, or if they see their father being abusive.

In a society where boys are not taught empathy, caring, and the importance of expressing their emotions in a healthy way encourages them to to treat other people poorly.

When it comes to addressing gender-based violence we need to teach boys not only to be kind and respectful to women, but also to see girls and women as their friends and equals in society.

In addition to this, boys also need to be taught self-love and self-worth from a young age so that they can grow up to be kinder and more empathetic.

When any child, boy or girl, is raised with love and kindness and taught to treat others with the same, it goes a long way in creating a better and healthier society.

