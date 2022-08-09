Women's Day: ANCWL's march highlights contributions made by the women of 1956





The African National Congress Women's League is marching to the Union Buildings on Women's Day.

This marks 66 years since the women's march in 1956 by 20,000 women from all backgrounds who were opposed to the pass laws of the apartheid era.

Mandy Wiener spoke to ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary Ester Nhlapo on the Midday Report.

Today we celebrate the fruit that was bared by our four bearers abo Mam Lilian Ngoyi, comrade Mam Sophie de Bruyn who is with us today, and we are very happy that they have put on the lights for us to move on, and they have left the baton with us to go forward and to celebrate the freedom that they fought for. Much as we all know that it is not yet uhuru for women to be absolutely free in South Africa because of issues of gender-based violence that are happening. Ester Nhlapo ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary