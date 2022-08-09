Amnesty International: Youth pregnancy is a societal and state crisis





On Women's Day Amnesty International South Africa focused on early pregnancy saying it's a social health and economic issue affecting children in South Africa.

There has been a significant increase in the number of adolescents and young girls falling pregnant.

According to the research between April 2017 and September 2021, the number of births to young and adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years increased by 48.7%.

Mandy Wiener spoke to South African researcher at Amnesty International Marike Keller about the scourge.

Thousands of girls as you have mentioned with the statistics at 2020 alone over 2,600 girls aged 10 to 14 gave birth and over 91,000 aged between 15 and 19 years of age these are staggering figures and this is a major cause for concern. South African researcher at Amnesty International Marike Keller

Teenage pregnancy is a societal issue that needs to be tackled by government the state also has a responsibility to create an enabling environment for people to make autonomous and informed decisions.