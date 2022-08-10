'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'
As a country, we recently reveled in Banyana Banyana’s incredible Women's Africa Cup of Nations victory, which brought our attention to women’s sport in South Africa.
John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.
According to Groenewald, one area of sport that is lacking in female representation is the coaching space.
She said that at a university level, they had made a commitment to appoint female coaches along with the advancement of women’s sport.
However, she acknowledged that there needed to be a bottom-up approach to improving this representation.
If we do want more women to be provided opportunities we have to start at club level and make sure the opportunities are created there.Ilhaam Groenewald, chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University
At this point there is no dedicated coaching programme for coaches in South Africa and these opportunities need to be created to improve equality in sports both at a national and international level.
