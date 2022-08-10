'Power struggles compromise the regulation of nursing training'
Despite nurses being the backbone of South Africa's healthcare system, their training has become a power battle between the South African Nursing Council (SANC) and the Council on Higher Education (CHE).
In 2019, the Department of Higher Education took over the regulation of nurses' training from the Department of Health.
However, there were no amendments to the Nursing Act - which allows SANC to regulate the training of nurses, or the Higher Education Act, which would move regulation to Higher Education.
The president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Rich Sicina, said that this had created a battle between the two entities for power and authority over training nurses.
As a result, only 250 nurses were enrolled for the new curriculum in Gauteng. Previously the number was closer to 1, 200.
Sicina said that the CHE, the Minster of Health, the Minister of Higher Education, the SANC and nurse representatives on the ground need come together and resolve the issues.
He added that without a resolution, representatives would eventually have to resort to legal action.
We need to do that. We need these people around a table and we must never leave that table without a solution. If it happens that we don't find a solution, then the only solution would be to take them to court to litigate... they must go to court and explain why are they killing [the] healthcare system, in particular, not only nursing as a profession.Rich Sicina, president - Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
Listen to the full audio below.
