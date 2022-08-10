Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections
As vote counting begins after Kenya's elections, all eyes are on the electoral process and if the country can avoid vote rigging, as has been the case in the past.
The frontrunners for president are former prime minister Raila Odinga and current deputy president William Ruto, a rivalry that seems likely to end up in a battle for the polls.
A unique feature of the election was a Mombasa-based organisation which has been running a campaign called ‘Queering The Ballot' - the first LGBTIQ group in the country to be given observer status.
It is an extraordinary development for a country that criminalises same-sex activity between men.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of the Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination (INEND) said the criminalisation of same-sex conduct makes members of the LGBTIQ community vulnerable to violence at the hands of ordinary citizens, as well as law enforcement officials.
There's a lot of violence towards the queer community [in Kenya]. Society attacks individuals and the state allows trumped up charges against LQBTQ persons.Esther Adhiambo, Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination executive director
Adhiambo said after the Independent Electoral Board and Boundaries Commission gave INEND observer status during the elections adding that it gave legitimacy to LGBTIQ+ organisations.
When INEND received accreditation, we decided to get more LGBT organisations accredited and get more queer people as observers across the country. So we have three LGBT organisations accredited and 48 LGBT persons as observers.Esther Adhiambo, Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination executive director
Adhiambo said it's time the queer community has an important conversation on political manifestos and what political parties can offer the community.
[This will give] us the power to choose the right people in these offices. Because they [politicians] end up legislating on queer bodies and if we don't intentionally take up conversations with the legislators we'll always end up fighting them. I think this is a good start.Esther Adhiambo, Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination executive director
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://twitter.com/INENDorg/status/1536603666270019584/photo/1
