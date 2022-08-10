World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out
If the words 'axis', 'consolidation' and 'cell references' are foreign to you, then you're probably one of millions who hates using Excel spreadsheets.
If you're not an accountant or data analyst, the thought of crunching numbers in Excel can be quite a daunting task.
Now imagine having to watch someone do it!
Well, there's actually a World Excel Championship, which pits excel enthusiasts against each other.
The announcers are having so much fun LOL pic.twitter.com/0KHNHwyj06— Chase Breedlove (@breedmylove) August 8, 2022
It's a tournament with real commentators and analysis and it seems people can't get enough of it.
Eight contestants have to compete against each other to try to solve real-life financial problems by building financial models in Excel.
Some believe it could become the world's next biggest sport.
The tournament has been getting huge coverage on sports channels like ESPN.
