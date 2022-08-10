'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Known for his trademark ‘slow finger of death’ because of how slowly he would raise his finger to indicate a batsman was out, South Africa's Rudi Koertzen was respected as one of cricket’s great umpires.
Koertzen died in a head-on collision near Stillbaai between Cape Town and Mossel Bay on Monday, leaving behind a beautiful legacy in cricket.
The 73-year-old was part of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s elite panel and served for 18 years as an umpire before his retirement in 2010.
As an umpire, he presided over 331 internationals, which included 108 Tests.
Bongani Bingwa chatted to cricket commentator Mpumelelo Mbwangwa on the life and times of Rudi Koertzen.
He'll definitely go down as one of the greatest umpires. He'll be amongst the list of names like Steve Bucknor, David Shepherd and Dickie Bird and many others. Many will remember that he's one of the first from South Africa to lead the way. So indeed, it's a sad day.Mpumi Mbwangwa, cricket commentator
Mbwangwa remembers Koertzen as a kind but a firm man. He was always laughing and jovial on the pitch, but he remained in control.
It's a tough job being an umpire as the guys get heated on the field. He allowed the battle to go on but he knew when he needed it to stop. When I met him, I was quite young and I got to know him over the years as I played. Some umpires you get along with and others you don't warm up to, but most warmed up to Rudi.Mpumi Mbwangwa, cricket commentator
Tributes for Koertzen have come in from across the global cricketing fraternity, a testament to his remarkable character.
The Proteas will be wearing black armbands in tribute to him when they play England in a Test match at Lord's next week.
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
