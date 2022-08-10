'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools'





A massive rates hike on independent schools in Johannesburg will hurt many schools to the point of closure and place thousands of pupils at risk.

That's the view of one organisation that believes independent schools should not be treated as businesses.

Rates for independent schools have increased eight times more over the past month after the City of Johannesburg reclassified independent schools as business entities.

This means a school in Soweto that was paying R7,000 a month for rates will now be paying close to R70,000 a month.

This matter has raised the ire of independent schools and lobby group AfriForum is taking the fight to the courts to reverse the decision.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Anne Baker from the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (NAISA) and the deputy director of the Catholic Institute of Education.

However, the city declined to join the discussion, saying the matter was "sub judice".

We all know the Gauteng Department of Education is already pressurised for places in schools. This could mean 25,000 children are without a school, if some of these independent schools are forced to close. Anne Baker, National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations

Baker said the current court action has not stopped the city from imposing the bill, however it's halted any action against those who fail to pay.

The concern is that many private schools are in reality, being run like businesses.

Baker believes there's a clear distinction between businesses registered with the South African Revenue Service as organisations meant to benefit the public and those registered as businesses to profit.

The majority of the schools under NAISA are public benefit organisations carrying out a public benefit activity. The problem has been that the City of Johannesburg has blanketly said all private schools and colleges will be treated as a business and a commercial rating will be applied. Many of these schools are low-fee or middle-fee schools. Anne Baker, National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations

Independent schools took a huge knock during the COVID-19 pandemic as many parents struggled to pay school fees due to a loss of income.

Many independent schools are slowly recovering and this will send them back into dire straits. Anne Baker, National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations

