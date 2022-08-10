Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:35
What's the tea - Is it wrong to be a mama's boy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
60 ACCUSED IN KRUGERSDORP GANG RAPE CASE IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 12:10
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo conducts oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hotspot
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sahlule Luzipho, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources
Today at 18:09
Nedbank 2022 Interim results interview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The most hated man on the Internet is why we need to get rid of passwords
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Benji Meltzer, co-founder of Aerobotics, a South African startup that provides intelligent tools to the world's agriculture industry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benji Meltzer - co-founder of Aerobotics
Latest Local
Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post la... 10 August 2022 11:36 AM
'CoJ’s rates hike to set back independent schools' Bongani Bingwa spoke to Anne Baker from the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations and the deputy director of the C... 10 August 2022 10:01 AM
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail' Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at... 10 August 2022 8:26 AM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Women's Day: ANCWL's march highlights contributions made by the women of 1956 Mandy Wiener spoke to ANC Women's League Gauteng provincial secretary Ester Nhlapo on the Midday Report. 9 August 2022 4:01 PM
View all Politics
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Business
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 10 August 2022 8:47 AM
'Comedy is a healer', says Tumi Morake on new comedy special Bongani Bingwa chats to comedian, actress and writer Tumi Morake about the ‘Laugh Mosadi’ stand-up comedy special. 9 August 2022 12:22 PM
'I expected more creativity', says Khanyi Mbau on her roast Bongani Bingwa spoke to media personality Khanyi Mbau about being the first female roastee on the latest African edition of the Co... 8 August 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenyan LBGTIQ+ organisation gets observer status in elections Bongani Bingwa speaks to Esther Adhiambo, the executive director of Initiative for Equality and Non-Discrimination. 10 August 2022 8:25 AM
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
View all World
Is early retirement fund access the way forward? Finance expert explains Old Mutual exec details the pros and cons of the National Treasury’s proposed legislation regarding early retirement fund access. 10 August 2022 10:08 AM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
10 August 2022 10:14 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Climate change
South Korea
Seoul
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

At least nine people have so far died in Seoul in the heaviest downpours to hit South Korea since records began 80 years ago.

Hundreds of people have been left homeless, six people are missing and 14 were injured.

Roads and subways are flooded with power outages across the city and neighbouring provinces.

The extreme rainfall is forecasted to continue until Thursday.

© dyxum/123rf.com

RELATED: Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

It’s astonishing! … Absolutely record torrential rain, the worst that South Korea has seen in 80 years… 140 mm of rain per hour… What drainage system in the world can cope with that?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Nine people were killed, all within their own basements. Think about the film Parasite… A lot of people have been affected by this, and it keeps on coming…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'




