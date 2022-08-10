‘Wage raises expected to be lower than inflation over next 12 months’
Employers are urged to practice fair pay to sustain long-term and skilled employees at their respective organisations.
This is according to a survey that Old Mutual Group's reward management platform Remchannel conducted to reflect the latest salary and wage movements.
The survey also suggests that South African employers will be looking for new ways to keep staff happy as average wage increases over the next 12-month period are only expected to be lower than inflation.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to René Richter, the managing director at Remchannel.
Richter said that despite steep inflation in fuel and food prices, employers had to practice fair pay between the highest and lowest paid employees.
Many organisations differentiate in paying increases, but they would consider experience performance of employees in granting those increases. You must bear in mind that there is a rate of pay for a specific level in the organisation.René Richter, Managing director - Old Mutual Remchannel
If an employee has been with the organisation for many years, they will be on top of the band, so how does one retain that skill? And most likely, that would be invariable remuneration, so incentives rather than pushing up the cost and increasing that inequity between your lowest paid and highest paid employee, which is crucial when you are thinking about legislation and also the principle of fair pay.René Richter, Managing director - Old Mutual Remchannel
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71507067_couple-sitting-at-table-and-calculating-bills-at-home.html?vti=mqvnjmnmuiywoxa389-1-16
